Ugandan President begins official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a high-ranking delegation of the Republic of Uganda arrived at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Wednesday, beginning a three-day visit at the invitation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

During his stay, President Museveni is scheduled to pay tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội, hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witness the signing of cooperation documents, and pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

He will also visit FPT Corporation, Việt Nam's leading IT firm, and the Việt Nam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and attend the Việt Nam-Uganda Business Forum.

The visit, the first by a head of State between Việt Nam and Uganda, will be an important milestone in the bilateral ties. It takes place in the context of the two countries looking towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (February 9, 1973).

It is expected to open up cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

The two sides will use the occasion to review multi-faceted cooperation and set out specific measures to raise the efficiency of collaboration in the future.

The delegation accompanying the Ugandan President includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Odongo Jeje Abubakhar; Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze; and Minister of Information and Communications Chris Baryomunsi.

Việt Nam and Uganda have yet to open their embassies in each other's capital. However, bilateral relations have been developing well, from politics to economy, trade, investment and agriculture.

Việt Nam appointed King Mulenga Augustus Ceasor, a Ugandan citizen, as its Honorary Consul in Uganda in 2017.

Bilateral trade reached US$14.3 million last year, up 39.8 per cent from the previous year. Việt Nam mainly exports steel, garments-textiles, machines, equipment, spare parts, phones and components to Uganda while importing animal feed, materials, coffee, wood and timber products from the country.

As of October 2022, Uganda ran three projects worth $90,000 in HCM City, specialising in wholesale, retail, car and motorbike repairs. Meanwhile, Việt Nam has two projects on mining and construction in Uganda with a total investment capital of $35.5 million.

The two countries have coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.— VNS