PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 23, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERPELLATION

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Commission on Appointments committee hearing for the confirmation of COA Chair Gameliel Cordoba

November 23, 2022 Senator Risa Hontiveros (SRH): In your affidavit of disclosure, the chair did not mention the 2012 case involving ex-PAGCOR chairman chairman Efraim Genuino and 40 others, which included him, in which the DOJ found probable cause to charge plunder for the alleged misappropriation of P186 million from 2003-2010\. In its Resolution, the DOJ found that it was sufficiently proved that Genuino, along with various other PAGCOR Board members and officials and several other private individuals who are officials and Board members of Batas Iwas Droga (BIDA) Foundation and BIDA Production, conspired with one another in amassing, acquiring, and accumulating ill-gotten wealth, of at least fifty million pesos (P50,000,000.00) in the form of procurement of goods and services for BIDA, illegal donations and irregularly approved sponsorships and contract awards in favor of said two BIDA entities. It was found that these funds were approved or executed in violation of PAGCOR's internal procedures, did not go through public bidding which is a requirement of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act, and were done in violation of COA rules, specifically COA circular number 2007 dash 001 or revised guidelines in the granting and utilization and auditing of the funds released to non-governmental orgs or people's organizations. Maaari bang malaman kung anong involvement ninyo sa kasong ito? Cordoba: Thank you for the question madam Chair. actually i was in pagcor from 2008-2009 for 10 months and bago ako naappoint sa NTC, so noong 2011 I think 2011 nagfile po si Sec of justice sa ombudsman ng case against us as members of the board, and napunta ito sa office of the ombudsman, and head ng ombudsman noon ay si ombudsman conchita carpio morales she formed a panel to hear the case at nag preliminary investigation po kami and after ng preliminary investigation ay dinismiss po,ni recommend ng panel na madismiss ang lahat ng cases against me and it was approved po by Ombudsman Carpio Morales kaya po hindi na po siya pending. COA CHAIR CORDOBA (CCC): Maari po bang kung ano yung status ng kaso sa ngayon? Sa ngayon po, wala na po, walang nagfile ng motion for reconsideration so nagfinal po ang decision ni Ombudsman Morales. SRH: Sino po yung nagfile ng MR? Walang nagfile ng MR, rather. CCC: Yes po. SRH: Salamat. Ngayon naman po tungkol sa noong kayo'y NTC chair na you're the longest running NTC comissioner from 2009-2022, in those years you have been involved in various controversies especially in relation to freedom of the press. At tulad po ng lahat namin dito na mga mambabatas ako po rin pinapahalagahan ko talaga itong usapin ng freedom of the press. At dahil din po naging broadcast journalist din ako sa loob ng isa't kalahating dekada. During the Chair's appearance in the house committee on legislative franchises on 10th March 2020, you stated under oath in your capacity as NTC commissioner that the NTC will issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN pending approval of its legislative franchise following the DOJ's opinion that ABS-CBN may operate under a provisional authority based on equity and the two senses of the House and the Senate, and with the indulgence of the Madam Chair kung kanino ako nagpaalam gusto ko lang ipalabas yung maikling video na ito. [Video on House Hearing March 10 2020 on ABS-CBN Franchise] SRH: And yet Chair, despite your committment udner oath instead of issuing provisional authority you issued on 5th May 2020 a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN to stop operating its various TV and radio broadcasting stations nationwide after pressure from then solicitor general Calida and the Chair's predecessor as COA chair, who threatened on 3rd May ironically World Press Freedom Day that he would prosecute NTC Commissioners if they approved the provisional authority stating only that congress grant a franchise to ABS-CBN, despite the senate resolution and a letter from the house committee urging NTC to grant the provisional authority until Congress has made the final decision on the franchise renewal. Iilan po Chair ang mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng cease and desist order sa unang wave pa lang ayon sa mga labor centers katulad ng Nagkaisa, higit isang labing isang libong manggagawa at yung mga pamilya nila. At ilang mga pamilya din ilang daang libo ilang milyun-milyong mga manunuod ang hindi na nakapanuod ng mga palabas mga storya na nagbibigay sa kanila ng inspirasyon ng kaligayahan bukod sa nagbibigay sa kanila ng impormasyon. So una ko pong tanong as stated in our Constitution, public office is a public trust. Public officers must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency. Paano po kayo pagkakatiwalaan ng publiko at paano pagkakatiwalaan ang integridad ninyo bilang Chair ng COA kung nilabag ninyo ang isang pagtataya, isang committment, na ibinigay ninyo under oath? CCC: After po noong, humihingi po ako ng department of justice at the time, tungkol po doon sa usaping iyon and sabi ng secretary of justice, binigyan kami ng legal advice so ito po ay isang legal advice niya. so based on that legla advice sinabi ko po dooon sa hearing na iyon sa franchise committee ng house of representatives yung napanuod natin kanina. But after kasi po noon madam chair, the office of the solicitor general filed a co warranto proceeding against ABS-CBN for violations and yung nga po may natanggap kaming letter. Actually itong letter hindi po kami natakot doon. What the letter did to us and the quo warranto case did to us was to make us pause. Kaya po pinag-aralan po naming mabuti kung yun po bang gagawin naming aksyon ay ano po ang legalities nito. So sa malalim pong pagsusuri ay nakita po namin yung case ng ACWS vs. NTC. Ito po ay isang kaso na dinesisyunan ng Supreme Court at ang ponente po nito ay. si Chief Justice Renato Puno. So, after careful study ay lumalabas po that nakalagay po doon sa desisyon na yun basically ang kanya pong ruling si no franchise, no operation. Kaya po based on that ay sa totoo po napakabigat po ng desisyon na ginawa namin at napaka- sa totoo po ay napakasakit po sa aming puso but we have no choice but to follow the jurisprudence as decided by the Supreme Court doon po sa ACWS. As jurisprudence forms part of the land. Actually ang ginawa po namin noon we remained faithful to the legal decisions of the Supreme Court at sa laws po ng bansa dahil sinunod po namin ang desisyon ng Supreme Court interpreting the laws and the ang nangyari po noon, after that was ABS-CBN filed a case, ang title ay ABS-CBN v. NTC at yun nga po the Supreme Court upheld po our decision .Sabi po ng Supreme COurt na tama po ang aming ginawa as in the case of ACWS. Of course, kahit po sa legal ay medyo mabigat po sa aming pakiramdam kaya nga po during the House hearings po noon ako po ay humingi paumanhin sa mga taong naapektuhan dahil ginawa ko lang naman ang aking trabaho at sinunod ko lang naman po ang batas. But of course, well, doon sa hearing na yun ay humingi po ako ng tawad gusto ko pong ulitin ngayon, pasensya na po I just had to follow the rule of law. Maraming salamat po. SRH: Maraming salamat din. pati sa pagsabi nyo na masakit din sa puso ninyo, mabigat sa oakiuradmdam nyo. Sinabi nyo humingi kayo ng paumanhin sa mga taong naapektuhan. Humingi kayo ng tawad, ng pasensya dahil talagang napakaraming naapektuhan ng masama at hanggang sa araw na ito ay sa tingin ko naiwasan po sana iyon eh. Follow up questions po hindi ba binding sa executive department ang opinyon ng DOJ? CCC: Actually po, si Secretary of Justice himself said that it's just an opinion, we can follow it or not. Ang naging problema po ay nagtunggali po ang opinyon ng Secretary of Justice at saka ng Solicitor General. Ang sitwasyon lang po ay the Solicitor General is our statutory counsel. Sa madaling salita po kapagka nagkakaso dito sa usapin na ito ang amin pong magiging abogado ay ang Solicitor General. So yun po. Of course, we had to follow po the legal position of the Solicitor General din dahil siya po ang magiging abogado namin. SRH: Pero nung ginawa nyo ung pagtatayang iyon doon sa House Committee na magiisue kayo ng provisional authority then two months later, binali yun, bakit po at that point in time hindi nyo pa po ba mabuting pinag-aralan bago nyo sinabi iyon? CCC: Dahil nga po doon sa opinyon ng Secretary of Justice ay doon po kami nagbase. Because nga po doon sa case na filed sa Supreme Court, which is the quo warranto and doon sa letter samin it gave us pause kaya po inaral po naming mas malalim po. SRH: Kanina sinabi nyo doon sa kasong ACWS vs. NTC, may cinite kayo doon na no franchise, no operation pero ano po yung precedent na ibinigay naman sa Smart at sa iba pang mga kumpanya? Wala pang prangkisa, pero pinayagan nang magpatuloy .Ano po yun, unequal application of the law or jurisprudence? CCC: Actually ang nangyari po kasi doon naman po kasi sa mga nauna ay wala naman pong nagquestion kaya hindi na po namin napansin po yun at yun naman po kasi ang parang nakagawian at that time pero ito nga po, in this case, mayroon nagfile po ng quo warranto which is actually the government lawyer, which is the SolGen at siya nga po ang nagraise ng lahat po ng violations po na iyon kaya it gave us pause. Actually nga po because of what happened ay nagfile po ng Senate Bill si Senator Drilon to remedy the situation na kapag nga po ganoon dapat po ay para pong dapat po ay magkakaroon ng provisional authority habang hinihintay po ang batas o franchise ng isang entity. SRH: Pero yung pag-file ng SolGen ng quo warranto February pa po yun, 2020. Bago pa po yung commitment na binigay nyo sa House so kung in hindsight maalala po natin yun, I would have welcomed na kahit Pebrero nagfile na ng quo warranto ang SolGen, still, following month, niot before, the month after, March nagbigay po kayo ng sa tingin ko tamang commitment sa House Committee batay sa opinyon ng DOJ. Di ba tama po ang recollection ko ng sequence of events at pertinent po ito sa kung ano yung katamaan at kamalian ng desisyon. CCC: Yun pong natanggap po din namin na letter from the Office of the Solicitor General ay mas directed po sa NTC and nagkaroon nga rin po ng press conference si SolGen Calida at that time so kailangan po talaga naming pag-aralan at yun po ang naging resulta ng aming pag0-aaral based on the ACWS case no franchise, no operation at ito nga ay inuphold ng Supreme Court. SRH: I can appreciate na minsan hindi nagkakasundo lahat ng mga departamento o ahensya, opisina, commission sa loob ng gubyerno, pero tulad ng sabi ninyo sa kaso ng Smart at iba pang kumpanya ay pinayagang magpatuloy kahit walang franchise ulit dahil walang nagkwestyon, siguro naman, hindi mas maliit sa implikasyon ng pagpapatuloy ng ABS-CBN ang implikasyon ng pagpapatuloy o hindi ng Smart at iba pang kumpanya. At palagay ko, kaya may kanya-kanyang opisina sa loob ng gobyerno para may mag-champion sa iba't ibang stakeholders at iba't ibang elemento ng pagpapatakbo ng gubyerno at ng lipunan. So bakit po ngayon pwede nating i-note na wala kasing nagkwestyon sa Smart at iba pang mga kumpanya noon, pero bakit hindi nag-exert ng higit na effort ang NTC para mas pumanig sa DOJ opinion na later niyo na pinanigan, Marso, pagkatapos pa ng quo warranto ng office of the SolGen nung Pebrero, kaya nagmukha talagang umatras kayo dahil sa banta ng SolGen noon na iproprosecute daw nila ang mga NTC commissioner. Malaking pagkukulang po yun. Hindi lang sa isang kumpanya, bagamat siya ang pinakamalaki noon, pero sa kanyang manonood at sa lahat ng umaasa sa kanya sa iba't ibang aspeto. Hindi ba malaking pagkukulang po iyon at pagkakamali? CCC: Actually kapag po kasi ganyan na maraming interes ang nagbabanggaan, minabuti po namin ay dumikit po doon sa kung anong nakasulat sa batas at kung ano po ang desisyon po ng korte soprema sa usapin na ito, kaya po, minabuti po namin, pagkatapos po ng masusing pag-aaral na sundin ang ACWS case, yun nga po ang sabi ng Supreme Court ay tama naman daw po ang aming desisyon. SRH: Sabi niyo, minabuti ninyong mas pumanig doon sa batas, wala naman pong magkwekwestyon doon. Pero sigurado yung legal advice na ibinigay ng DOJ ay nakasandig sa batas din, Department of Justice na po sila eh. So kung mayroon silang ganong ibinigay na legal advice na yun ang basehan ninyo ng commitment na ibinigay ninyo dun sa House hearing nung March, kahit pa may quo warranto na finile na ang SolGen the month before, therefore, alam niyo na na hostile sila, or kumikiling sila laban don sa usapin ng franchise o provision authority sa ABS-CBN. Bakit hindi kayo naglakas loob to push the envelope? Dahil kung itinuloy ninyo ang unang pagtataya ninyo ng provisional authority, hindi naman forever yun eh, ang kondisyon naman niyan, hangga't magdesisyon ang Kongreso na oo may bagong prankisa or hindi, walang bagong prangkisa. Bakit hindi niyo minabuting to push the envelope para lang hindi maputol ang trabaho ng mga empleyado, libo-libo ang panonood ng daanlibong mga pamilya, at milyon-milyong mga manonood? CCC: Yung nangyari po kasi, pinag-aralan po namin mabuti, kapag binasa niyo po kasi ang opinyon ng Department of Justice, medyo general po ang kanyang opinyon. It's based on equity. Sa madaling salita po, yun po kasi ang ginagamit ng mga abogado, sa legal position ay medyo mahina po siya. Dito po kasi naman sa side ng SolGen at that time, ang kanyang ginagamit ay mismong desisyon po ng Supreme Court at ang nag-decide po nun, ang ponente nga po ay ang Chief Justice kaya po sa aming tingin mas matibay po ito na legal na opinion at legal na posisyon kaya po yun ang aming sinunod. SRH: Yung cinite niyo kaninang ACWS vs. NTC, so you were not aware, hindi po kayong aware sa kasong iyon bago dinala sa atensyon ninyo pero NTC chair na kayo noon diba dapat aware kayo doon? CCC: Actually po nabasa ko naman po yan nung araw but ito po nilaliman po kasi namin ang pag-aaral medyo legally ang nangyari po siyempre po bilang abogado I had to follow the law and jurisprudence of the Supreme Court which is part of the law of the land. SRH: Speaking about following the law and the jurisprudence, ako, bilang hindi naman abogado tulad niyo, hindi ko kukwestiyunin niyan bilang isang mamamayan. Pero sabi niyo nabasa niyo na ang kasong ito dati, pero lalong nilaliman ninyo. So kung ganon, bakit hindi rin may parehong effort at panahon na batayan itaas yung halaga ng DOJ legal opinion? Kumbaga, kung lalaminan yung isang panig ng argumento na didiin doon sa subject broadcasting network, bakit hindi rin pantay na itaas yung posibilidad na mabigyan nga sila ng provisional authority hangga't madesisyunan namin sa Kongreso ang pangunahing usapin ng prankisa nila? Para tuloy napanigan yung paghanap ng paraan na madiin sila sa halip na o kapantay sana yung paghahanap ng paraan na tumatalima sa batas, sa Constitution, sa jurisprudence, na hindi maputol yung serbisyo nila sa publiko. CCC: Actually po talaga pong sinubukan lang talaga na yun nga po ay magawa namin pero parati po kaming naibabalik don sa malinaw po na probisyon ng batas at ng kaso po ng supreme court as decided by the chief justice at that time. SRH: Hindi lang po iisang kumpanya ang baliktad sa sinabing no franchise no operations sa ACWS vs. NTC na nag-lapse na yung prankisa nila pero pinayagan parin silang mag-operate. Noong 2015, ang PTNT, nung 2017, GMA 7, Subic Broadcasting, itong taon din na ito, yung Smart, Globe, Inove, at 2018, isa pang broadcasting network, ang TV5. So bakit naiba ang ABS-CBN kung yung 4, 5, 7 pinayagang magpatuloy mag-operate kahit lapse na ang prankisa nila? Pero yung 2, hindi panayagan. Bakit siya binukod? Bakit siya itinangi? Bakit siya binigyan ng hindi special treatment, the worst treatment? Marcoleta: With all due respect to the senator, may we know why we are belaboring this issue? SRH: Madam Chair, I am hardly belaboring the issue. Dalawang taon na ito mula nang nangyari ito, at hanggang ngayon ay di parin matiyak ng NAGKAISA at ng ibang labor centers kung yung higit 11,000 na manggagawa ay nakahanap na muli ng trabaho. Hindi pa nga sigurado kung yung daang libong mga pamilya at milyon-milyong mga manonood ay nasatisfy na muli yung dating naibibigay sa kanilang serbisyo. Hardly belaboring dahil ito po ay may kinalaman sa trust na ilalagak ng publiko sa chair ng COA batay sa track record na ipinakita nila bilang chair ng ibang komisyon. And we can even in fact say, Madam Chair, na mas mataas pa nga ang tungkulin ng COA bilang isa sa mga constitutional commissions natin. Marcoleta: But Madam Chair.. SRH: If I may just continue and complete this sentence Madam Chair. This is hardly belaboring dahil yung sa tingin ko lamang po, yung injustice na nangyari dito ay hindi pa po nga sapat na napagusapan, ni nabigyan ng hustisya. Salamat na lang at sinabi ni Chair na humingi ng paumanhin, ng tawad, at ng pasensya, na posibleng simula na ng pagwawasto ng sitwasyon na ito. So this hardly belaboring the point Madam Chair, with all due respect. Marcoleta: Madam Chair, first of all, the matter has become moot and academic already. The Chairman already made his answer, yung pong pinakita niya kanina na "Okay, magbibigay tayo ng temporary whatever." Ano yung yung sinabi mo Mr. Chairman? CCC: Provisional authority po. Marcoleta: You were, before the hearing. Ngayon kumuha ka ng ano, the Chairman asked for a DOJ opinion, that is why, (unclear) presented at the time is a win-win situation. But you know, madam Chair, the chairman is a lawyer, I am a lawyer, a DOJ opinion, however good it may seem to be, is not a law. Nobody is bound by that legal opinion. Not even the one which was suggested in that hearing, which I heard (unclear) that a Joint House Resolution - not even a Joint House Resolution is enough to renew a franchise, only Congress, and that is by the Constitution. That is why when he said that he based his decision on jurisprudence, the ponente himself is the Chief Justice, the former Chief Justice, in that ponentia the Supreme Court said that no one, no network, no radio, no television network can operate without a franchise, or without renewing a franchise. Anyway, the Chairman cannot do anything otherwise he will be remiss in his duties and he will be violating the law. As I said, this is moot and academic. In the House of Representatives, we have proven the various violations of ABS-CBN. How much taxes have been deprived from the government? Millions of taxes. Siguro kaya ka lang humihingi ng tawad kasi naawa ka sa mga nawalan ng trabaho, but that is not your fault. You have to protect the government, the interest of the government. Bakit ka hihingi ng tawad kung tama ang ginawa mo? It was based on the law, it was based on jurisprudence, that is something you need not ask forgiveness for, Mr. Chairman. Yun lang ang point ko. No one can debate against the violations established there, not only taxes, issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts, yung termination ng - somebody is talking about 11,000, (unclear) 11,000? We proved that only there are about 2,800 employees all in all, yung iba contractual, yung iba project workers na ayaw bigyan ng regularization ng ABS-CBN. Ang daming violation din ng Labor Code. What about the Philippine Depositary Receipts? What about the citizenship of the very chairman of the network? Ito historical na po ito, this is not about press freedom, this is about a franchise. Iba po iyon eh. A franchise to be granted by the House of Representatives is the only permit for a network to operate. It doesn't matter, wala tayong pinaguusapan na freedom of speech there. Freedom of speech.. is not the subject matter in that Mr. Chair. Kaya tinatanong ko lang, with due respect to the Senator, we shouldn't belabor this case. Salamat po. SRH: Salamat po, Madam Chair, dear colleague. To reiterate, I am not belaboring, I am raising questions and receiving answers sa mga issues na unresolved. It is not moot and academic, kasi ito po, sa aking hamak na opinyon lamang, ay isang continuing injustice - hindi siya naging win-win situation. Kung win-win situation ito, hindi na ito kailangan itanong pa? "No one can debate." We are a deliberative body, Madam Chair, tayo ay mga mambabatas. We can and should debate kung sakaling may mga issue na hindi tayo nagkakasundo, gaya ng sinabi ko po kanina sa good Chair, hindi po ako pinalad na maging abogado tulad nila at ng dear colleague. But we are all legislators, we can and we should debate if we must para makabuo tayo ng pagkakasundo, kung magkakasundo man tayo. "Only about 2,800 employees." Kung ano man ang employment status nila - kaya nga pinaglalaban namin sa Senado at ang mga colleagues sa House ang security of tenure - 2,800 man lang ang may security of tenure noong panahon na iyon, more than 11,000 ayon sa NAGKAISA at mas makikinig po ako sa labor center. More than 11,000 sa unang wave pa lang, kahit pa contractual na dapat ginawang may security of tenure ay nawalan ng trabaho. At yung lahat ng 11,000 na iyon, higit, at hindi lang yung 2,800 ay hindi pa natin sigurado kung may trabaho na ulit. And lastly, before I go to my last question, if I may, Madam Chair, to the good Chairman, how can we say this is not about press freedom, that this is about franchise? Sa issue po itong, nagbuhol-buhol ang dalawang iyon. Of course it is about press freedom! Dahil broadcasting company ang humingi, ang humihingi ng renewal ng franchise, dahil broadcasting company, bukod sa milyon-milyong manonood nila, ay umasa doon sa sinabi ng NTC chair na pwede silang bigyan ng provisional franchise tulad ng tatlo pang naunang broadcasting company - GMA-7, TV5 at Subic Broadcasting - hanggang madesisyonan natin sa Kongreso ang usapin ng prangkisa. Pero itong kaganapan laban sa franchise nila ay precisely naganap sa konteksto na ang press freedom ay under pressure, at sasabihin pa nga ng iba ay under attack. Yun na nga po sana yung mas maayos na resolusyon ng issue na provisional franchise o provisional authority para maidugtong sa prangkisa na ibibigay ng Kongreso. Yun sana ay makareinforce doon sa pundasyon at mga depensa sa press freedom. So I must make these points of record, Madam Chair. And these are hardly points which are being belabored. Forgive me Madam Chair, these are points that we must make continuously. Hindi po ito kasalanan o pagaaksa ng oras, ito po ay bahagi ng trabaho natin bilang mambabatas at bagay na inilalalaan natin sa mga opisyal ng executive na dinidinig natin for confirmation, whether NTC noon or COA ngayon. So if I may just ask one question, Madam Chair, bilang bagong COA chair, papayagan niyo po ba yung sarili ninyo or yung opisina ninyo, na constitutional commission no less, na mapressure muli ng ibang government official o entity kahit ito ay lalabag sa tungkulin ng inyong opisina? CCC: Thank you Madam Chair, Senator Risa. Hindi po tayo papayag na mangyari ang ganoon Madam Chair. SRH: Mabuti po, maraming salamat Chair, Madam Chair. Again, I apologize Madam Chair and to all the colleagues for, not belaboring the point but maybe belaboring the emotion. I think I have a couple more subjects to discuss and I am not yet satisfied with the questions I have been able to ask and still expecting answers from the Chair, and to allow members of the Committee to ask their questions, I can suspend my interpellation and at the proper time make the proper motion. Salamat Chair and Madam Chair.