Jean Murray Munden Holds Successful Book Event at the Miami Book Fair 2022
The Reading Glass Books features Jean Murray Munden in a two-day book event at the nation’s finest literary industryPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romance novel author Jean Murray Munden concluded a successful book launching and book signing events, respectively, for her two equally emotionally charged tales of romance, Come Fill Up My Cup and I’ll Remember April, at the Miami Book Fair 2022 held exclusively at The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on November 18 and 19, 2022.
Munden first showcased on Friday, November 18, her romantic suspense novel, Come Fill Up My Cup, and featured her nostalgic I’ll Remember April on the following day, Saturday, November 19. Munden successfully concluded her book launching and signing sessions as visitors flocked to The Reading Glass Books, selling out all her copies. The author met and delightfully interacted with her supporters and new readers. Munden also sat down with The Reading Glass Books in a short yet insightful interview.
Munden has always been fond of storytelling ever since she was young. She writes at her leisure and creatively brings to life the characters of Robin and Lindsay in Come Fill Up My Cup and Louise and Lulu in I’ll Remember April.
Come Fill Up My Cup is a romantic suspense novel set in picturesque Scotland that follows a budding romance haunted by events emerging from the past and a violent murder in the present. Munden’s other title, I’ll Remember April, is a beautiful telling of a family saga spanning seventy years in which two members are conflicted by love.
Get to know the stories of Robin and James in Come Fill Up My Cup and Louise and Lulu in I’ll Remember April, available at www.readingglassbooks.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
