Eurotrader acquires FCA License as their strategic expansion continues
Eurotrader’s expansion-spree is going on without a pause. We are determined to follow our strategy for global growth and ensure success with high-caliber appointments and additional licenses.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-asset broker Eurotrader announces the acquisition of an FCA License as part of its strategic expansion.
Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated broker founded by Dr. Ozan Ozerk. The driving force behind this expansion is the focus on building a trading community and modernising the investment landscape to best serve traders’ evolving needs.
Eurotrader has taken several steps to fulfill this initiative, including appointing industry veterans to key executive positions, strategically doubling its staff in the past 12 months, and now acquiring an FCA-regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd.
Eurotrader’s founder Dr Ozan Ozerk comments on the acquisition:
“Eurotrader’s expansion-spree is going on without a pause. The acquisition of this FCA license is another big step for Eurotrader. We are determined to follow our strategy for global growth and ensure success with high-caliber appointments and additional licenses. We are getting closer to delivering on our vision to cater to a trader’s 360 evolving needs in a safe, secure, and reliable way.”
Marcelo Spina, Eurotrader’s CEO, hints there is more to come:
“The acquisition of this FCA license is another significant step in our strategy for growth in product offerings and geographic distribution. There are some exciting developments scheduled for the next 12 months and I am very much looking forward to announcing these additional products and services.”
Martin Couper, Head of Global Compliance, highlights the company’s ambitions:
“The acquisition of the FCA entity is another step in our ambition to be a globally licenced broker. We will continue to build on additional licenses with the aim of continuously providing a safe, secure and reliable trading environment for our clients globally.”
