Roadpass Digital Offers Best Deals of the Year on Its Premium Memberships, Roadtrippers Plus and Roadpass Pro

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, operator of the leading technology platform for road travel and outdoor experiences, is offering the best deals of the year on its premium memberships for a limited time. During the Black Friday promotional period, road travelers signing up for a new membership to Roadtrippers Plus or Roadpass Pro members will get their subscription for up to 50% off.

Roadpass Digital VP of Marketing, Steven Hileman, says the sale couldn't come at a better time as Americans are seeking affordable travel tools and experiences.

"Roadtripping, camping, and RVing are some of the most affordable ways to travel," said Hileman. "With our Black Friday sale, we're making the open road even easier to navigate. As road travelers look for ways to make their dollars last longer, these deals combined with our current price lock policy for Roadpass Pro make it the best time of the year to become a member."

Roadtrippers Plus helps road travelers turn their road trips into adventures. Premium members get access to the #1 road trip planning tools, including:

Route planning with up to 150 waypoints per trip

Collaboration with friends

Exclusive deals

Access to RV routing

Custom map styles

Roadtrippers Plus memberships are $29.99 per year. New members pay just $14.99 for their first year during the Black Friday sale.

Roadpass Pro offers premium access to the company's travel apps for campers and RVers: Roadtrippers, Togo RV, Campendium, and RVillage. A Roadpass Pro membership includes all the features of Roadtrippers Plus, along with:

GPS navigation customized for your RV

Access to free camping with over 14K Overnight RV Parking locations

Cell coverage maps

Smoke map overlays

More than $5,000 in savings on gear, tires, accessories, and rentals

Roadpass Pro memberships are typically $49.99 per year. New members signing up during the Black Friday sale will pay just $25.50 for their first year. Additionally, new members can take advantage of Roadpass Pro's price lock event and secure an annual subscription renewal price of $49.99 - forever.

To learn more about the memberships, visit https://roadpass.com/pause and https://roadtrippers.com/countdown23, or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

