Song Cosmetic Dentistry Releases Range Of New Cosmetic Dentist Services To Make Getting Your Perfect Smile Easier

Song Cosmetic Dentistry is a cosmetic dentist near Beverly Hills, CA, that offers a specialist range of procedures that beautify and rejuvenate your smile using the latest technology and techniques.

Their team, including the board-certified, highly trained Dr. Catherine Song, have over 20 years of combined experience and numerous accolades that praise their exceptional level of patient care, oral health, and cosmetic services.

Song Cosmetic Dentistry has now released a range of new cosmetic services, including tooth bonding, Invisalign, and teeth whitening, designed to help patients improve their oral health and achieve their perfect smiles easier.

High-End Cosmetic Dentistry

Whether you want to make minor improvements to your smile, like teeth whitening, or are looking to undergo a complete transformation to restore your smile to its original beauty, Song Cosmetic Dentistry has a collection of services to help you obtain the teeth of your dreams.

Some of their cosmetic dentistry procedures include:

Invisalign

This is a brand of clear aligners that are made from flexible thermoplastic material and is free from gluten, latex, and BPA, which makes it safe for use by allergy sufferers and pregnant women.

Compared to traditional metal braces that can be uncomfortable and noticeable, Invisalign is designed to be invisible, and the clear plastic is more discrete and less obtrusive as they can be removed at mealtimes or when you complete your oral hygiene routine.

These aligners progressively move your teeth and jaw to fix alignment concerns, such as:

Crowded teeth

Skewed or crooked teeth

Teeth gaps

Twisted jaws and misaligned teeth

Overbites, underbites and cross bites

Teeth Whitening

While it may be tempting to purchase cheap teeth whitening products online, it is always recommended to consult a trained dentist who can help you find the perfect shade to show off the natural beauty of your teeth.

Due to diet, aging, genetics, coffee, and tobacco, teeth can become stained, dull, and discolored.

Song Cosmetic Dentistry researches and implements the most effective whitening procedures that dramatically whiten tooth enamel and eliminate years of discoloration.

You even have the option for the gentle and effective procedure to occur in-office or in the comfort of your home, so you can easily brighten your smile and increase your confidence.

Tooth Bonding

As a renowned Dentist in Beverly Hills, Dr. Catherine Song is aware of the pressures of obtaining the ‘Hollywood Smile.’

This is why Song Cosmetic Dentistry has a selection of procedures that not only address any of your oral health concerns but can fix any flaws in your smile.

Tooth bonding, or composite bonding, is used for minor dental repairs and as a type of restorative dentistry for rebuilding decayed teeth.

It is a cheaper and more viable alternative to porcelain veneers and can be used to correct the following:

Teeth gaps

Small or crooked teeth

Cracks, broken, or chipped teeth

Tooth decay

Exposed root

Bleeding gums

The procedure starts by finding the perfect color for the composite resin to match your tooth’s natural shade that needs treatment.

Next, the outer layer of your tooth will be roughened by removing a small amount of enamel before a bonding liquid is applied.

The resin is then carefully constructed and placed on the tooth, where it will then be cut, soothed, and polished to give you back your ideal smile.

