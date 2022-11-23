Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.94% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032; Quince Market Insights

The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS market reach USD 5.23 Billion in 2023 and major companies studied are Cerner (US), Epic (US), MEDITECH (US), Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market to reach USD 5.23 Billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.94 % over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.

In order to aid healthcare workers in making choices and improving patient care, an application known as a Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) analyses data. It is a particular kind of decision support system (DSS), which is widely used to help company management. Utilizing knowledge management to provide clinical recommendations based on numerous patient-related data pieces is the main goal of CDSS. Systems for assisting clinical decision-making enable integrated procedures, provide assistance during patient care, and give recommendations for a course of treatment.

Data mining may be used to assess a patient's medical history together with pertinent clinical studies when employing clinical decision support systems. The results of this study can then be used to anticipate future occurrences like medication interactions or illness signs.

A clinical decision support system's goal is to help medical professionals by making it possible to analyse patient data and use that knowledge to help create a diagnosis. To help doctors and other primary care professionals deliver better patient care, CDSS provides information. For instance, CDSS technologies can alert doctors to potential duplicate testing for their patient and provide reminders for preventative care and medication interactions. Therefore, using CDSS can lower expenses and boost efficiency.

To locate patients who have received an incorrect diagnosis or prescription dosage, some clinicians use CDSS. These mistakes are included in population health management (PHM) reports and are added to problem lists; these reports can be used as the foundation for improvement programmes.

By reducing needless testing, enhancing patient safety, and averting potentially harmful and expensive consequences, clinicians may diagnose patients more accurately and provide better treatment. After the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) was passed, which mandated that providers demonstrate meaningful use of health IT by 2015 or face having their Medicare reimbursements decreased, the usage of clinical decision support systems surged.

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are expected to expand in popularity due to a number of variables, including rising healthcare costs, the desire to enhance treatment quality, and technical developments in hospital healthcare IT.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a developed nation like the US made an annual investment of $10,000 per person in 2017. Negative drug reactions and medical errors of all types are quite costly. Over 250,000 people die each year in the US due to medical errors, according to a 2016 BMJ study. A significant number of deaths and higher hospital costs can be prevented by integrating CDSS into the healthcare system.

The hybrid optimization learning algorithm contained metrics for accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity, according to a paper titled "Development and Use of a Clinical Decision Support System for the Diagnosis of Social Anxiety Disorder" that was released in January 2020. The findings demonstrated that the suggested paradigm was entirely appropriate for the diagnosis of SAD.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

The global healthcare system concentrated on handling the pandemic problem in the immediate wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, hospital funds were cut, and the future of the CDSS business looked dim. However, there are other instances in the healthcare industry when CDSS technologies were crucial to the COVID-19 epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is posing issues that established players, new businesses, hospitals, and research centres are adopting CDSS solutions to overcome.

Prior to the implementation of COVID-19, an increasing demand to lower medical mistakes and enhance patient outcomes drove the use of CDSS in healthcare. Rapid technology advancements have also had a remarkable influence on the creation of intelligent software solutions that may help healthcare practitioners at every stage of the clinical workflow. In particular, technologies like cloud computing and AI have had a significant impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc over North America, with the US seeing the most amount of COVID-19 infections as of December 2020. To stop the epidemic, CDSS use in the area was encouraged. Additionally, in October 2020, CORAL, an ambulatory variant, was released. The only algorithm that was put together into a typical, possible clinical workflow using the EHR CDSS was still CORAL.

Market Segmentation

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Component: -

Services

The services sector generated more than 40.0 percent of total income in 2021. This is due of constant programme upgrades and a publicly available knowledge base. CDSS provides services such as training and development, installation, consultancy, and maintenance. It includes software and hardware upgrades as well as a knowledge base with the newest medical treatments and technology. High costs are associated with privileged access to the most cutting-edge and trustworthy data, which is anticipated to help the segment's revenue generation.

Software

The software segment is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the anticipated timeframe. The delivery of customised and patient-specific results by CDSS software when coupled with CPOE and EHR software increases decision support. Advances in software interoperability and new technological support are anticipated. During the forecast period, new developments in technical support and software compatibility are anticipated to boost the market.

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Delivery Mode: -

On-premise Systems

On-site clinical decision support systems were most often used in dentistry clinics. For data storage and backup, on-premises software necessitates the acquisition of pricey servers and other infrastructure.

Cloud-based Systems

In 2021, the on-premise systems segment had the highest revenue share of more than 40.0 percent. Because of substantial progress in information technology, cloud-based solutions represented the second-largest revenue share in 2021, with potential applications in the healthcare industry. Reliability and cost-effectiveness are important aspects driving the growth of this industry.

Various governments in the European Union are taking steps to assist the spread of information technology in healthcare. For example, as the UK government announced an attempt to embrace a fully linked cloud-driven health service in February 2021, over two million National Health Services (NHS) mail mailboxes were migrated to Exchange Online, a component of Microsoft's Azure Cloud. This will allow for easier and more effective communication among personnel across NHS organizations and departments, as well as increased information availability. This will improve market growth by increasing the use of (Healthcare Information Technology) HCIT Change Management services in the United Kingdom.

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Product: -

The standalone CDSS had the highest revenue share of more than 30.0 percent in 2021 due to its cheaper cost and simplicity. Its popularity has been helped by how simple it is to use in therapeutic and medical settings. The standalone category will maintain its market dominance for the duration of the anticipated time frame. Products from CDSS can be bought independently, in combination with an EHR, CPOE, or both, or both at once.

The combined EHR with CDSS sector is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the projected period. The growth of the integrated EHR with CDSS segment will be impacted by multi-specialty health care units adopting and becoming more aware of EHRs. When CDS systems and EHR are combined, the patient's data and history are sent to CDSS, which may then offer the practitioner clinical advice and prescription suggestion, automating the clinical workflow. Connections between CDSS and EHRs are commonly made in order to improve processes and make use of already-existing data sets. EHR systems are incorporating more and more CDSS capabilities, which is expected to boost sector expansion.

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Application: -

The product with the biggest revenue share in 2021—more than 25.0 percent—was medication allergy warnings. It is crucial to have systems that deliver allergy warnings since many people have allergies to particular medications. Allergies, especially those to medications, are becoming more common. When a prescription is prescribed, dispensed, or administered incorrectly, it may have negative effects that are life-threatening, such as delivering medication to a patient who has a known allergy to the drug.

The clinical guidelines category is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the anticipated timeframe. Guidelines for diagnosis and therapy are provided by the CDS system. It obtains information from the knowledge base and applies it to therapy, providing the practitioner with therapeutic recommendations to follow during the course of treatment.

Drug-drug Interactions

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Reminders

Clinical Guidelines

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Model: -

Both patient data and a medical knowledge base are supposed to be included in these systems. Clinical decision support systems may be divided into two categories: knowledge-based systems and non-knowledge-based systems.

Knowledge-based decision support systems employ an inference engine to apply rules to patient data and then show the user the outcomes. In contrast, clinical data is examined using machine learning in the absence of knowledge-based decision support systems.

It is now more common to see funding for the creation of cutting-edge clinical decision support systems. Boston Children's Hospital, for instance, recently announced the winner of a clinical decision support innovation challenge that includes direct costs (roughly US$ 50,000), strategic project management support, and funding for R&D software development. The CDSS Market will also benefit from greater usage of machine learning algorithms and AI technologies, as well as increased interaction of hospitals and clinics with healthcare IT businesses.

Knowledge based

Non-Knowledge based

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Interactivity: -

Based on the degree of interaction, the global CDSS market is segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The passive CDSS segment is expected to steadily grow during the projection period since it offers referential linkages to evidence-based material and resources. In addition to other areas, hospitals and clinics use these connections to evaluate evidence-based recommendations, drug libraries, agency rules, and bibliographic searches.

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market, By Region: -

North America led the global CDSS market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 45.0 percent. This is a result of a rise in the demand for healthcare IT solutions in the medical industry. This region's market is expanding as a result of quick technological advancements and the increasing need for high-quality healthcare services.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest rate of regional market growth throughout the projected period. This is attributable to rising healthcare spending in countries like Australia, China, India, and Japan. Due to important nations' increased R&D spending to advance the use of information technology in the medical field, the Asia Pacific market has significant potential.

Recent Developments in the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market

In order to formally implement its decision not to use its enforcement power with respect to certain payer data sharing obligations in the May 2020 Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, CMS announced the publishing of a Federal Register notice in December 2021.

In 2022, Allscripts (USA) and Constellation (Canada) reached an agreement to sell the net assets of the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment to Constellation. Solutions from SunriseTM, Paragon®, Allscripts TouchWorks®, Allscripts Opal, STARTM, HealthQuestTM, and dbMotionTM are part of the Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business division.

In 2021, Change Healthcare (USA) and the American Society for Addiction Medicine jointly launched InterQual (ASAM). The time it takes to evaluate patients with substance use disorders (SUDs) is greatly reduced by InterQual's seamless integration into current care management procedures, which also increases consistency.

Plans to develop Allscripts SunriseTM Electronic Health Records (EHR) in Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, were made public by the firm (GHA) in 2021. Implementing the Sunrise Emergency Care module (part of the Sunrise EHR platform for health) in the emergency departments of Central Gippsland Health Service, Bairnsdale Regional Health Service (serving East Gippsland), West Gippsland Healthcare Group, and Bass Coast Health, which serves the southern part of the region, is part of the GHA EHR Community Health project's third phase. Then, Sunrise will be implemented throughout all four hospitals' inpatient services.

In 2020, the EU's health ministers agreed to collaborate and establish a single eHealth space, paving the way for the unfettered flow of electronic health information around the continent.

In November 2020, NantHealth, Inc.—a provider of enterprise solutions that assist companies in transforming complex data into actionable insights—announced the publication of a study that found RNA sequencing is not only feasible but also may have significant clinical value in the examination of cancer patients. precise disease biology to enable more effective therapy choices with a high success rate. The study's goal was to investigate how formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) RNA transcriptome reporting may be used for clinical decision-making. It was carried out in partnership with NantOmics, LLC and ImmunityBio, Inc.

December 2020: Zynx Health said that the publicly accessible clinical decision support for COVID-19, which can be viewed on its zynxhealth.com website, has been greatly improved and updated. The worldwide Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the World Health Organization are expected to achieve significant advancements thanks to the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The COVID-19 Readiness Screening app, which Epic and OCHIN released in 2020, assisted in enhancing interoperability, care coordination, and overall clinical preparedness in Washington State, USA. A guide for identifying patients at risk of suicide and depression who have not yet been diagnosed was released by industry leader MEDITECH in October 2019. The Toolkit is developed, uses Expanse technology, and is integrated in conjunction with customers and physician staff.

WeHealth Digital Medicine, Servier Group's e-health division, and CureMatch, a pioneer in digital health precision medicine, said in October 2020 that Bionov had been granted CE clearance. A tailored single medicine is available to healthcare providers through Bionov, a platform for clinical decision support that is based mostly on the molecular profiles of cancer patients.

In order to enhance clinical decision support (CDS) and operations for healthcare practitioners and health systems, IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services established a strategic partnership in March 2020. DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson is the name of the high-value global solution that the firms are creating by fusing their individual solution sets. In order to provide evidence-based insights, the unified suite of products is intended to incorporate material on diseases and drugs into a single source.

In order to successfully use Cerner IT solutions across Tenet hospitals to engage patients and clinicians, Cerner expanded its relationship with Tenet Healthcare Corporation in 2019.

At the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in May 2019, IBM Watson Health and its partners unveiled 22 new scientific research, demonstrating advancements in the provision of clinical decision support for cancer care globally.

In order to decrease unjustified variances in care, Wolter Kluwer introduced UpToDate Advanced in 2018. This solution for assisted clinical decision making includes dynamic and interactive algorithms as well as laboratory monographs.

In order to expand its portfolio of clinical trial solutions, data sharing tools, and big data insights and analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. purchased $100 million Practice Fusion in January 2018.

In January 2018, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited completed the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) to diversify the molecular diagnostics portfolio of Siemens Healthineers

Major Companies: In this report, the major companies studied are Cerner (US), Epic (US), MEDITECH (US), Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

