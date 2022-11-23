Shoppers Rejoice: GrowlerWerks Launches Biggest Sale of the Year

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have someone on your holiday list that loves craft beverages, your shopping just got a whole lot easier. GrowlerWerks—the leader in craft beverage innovation—just launched their biggest sale of the year, and you won’t want to miss it.

Today through Cyber Monday, shoppers can enjoy 25% off all products on growlerwerks.com. The offer includes the full catalog of uKeg beverage makers and dispensers, product bundles, tumblers, accessories, and parts. But the deals don’t stop there. Every uKeg purchased during the sale comes with a free uPint tumbler.

Whether you’re shopping for a beer lover, coffee fanatic, or home bartender extraordinaire, the uKeg line-up has something for everyone.

uKeg PRO carbonated growler : perfect for craft beverage professionals and home brewers alike

: perfect for craft beverage professionals and home brewers alike uKeg GO carbonated growler : the most convenient, more affordable, most “go anywhere” growler available

: the most convenient, more affordable, most “go anywhere” growler available uKeg NITRO Cold Brew Coffee Maker: the first integrated nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser delivers the perfect at-home experience

Head to growlerwerks.com before midnight PST on November 28th to take advantage of these incredible deals.

About GrowlerWerks®

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler changed the way craft beer is enjoyed by allowing beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks. The uKeg Nitro is the first at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser. GrowlerWerks’ products are distributed in the US, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.

