Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,160 in the last 365 days.

Loyal Source Government Services Donates Over 45,000 Food Items in Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Collected for Bithlo Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving event, the food items will feed over 350 Central Florida families

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services, one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, today announces it has donated 45,677 items – over 30,000 pounds worth – of food in its annual food drive. These food items were distributed at Bithlo Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving event to those in need.

Located at 18606 Hollister Rd., Bithlo Food Pantry is a charitable organization dedicated to helping those in need. With the support of volunteers, staff members and partners, Bithlo Food Pantry feeds close to 700 families – 3,000 individuals – on a monthly basis. Loyal Source’s donation alone will feed 377 families this Thanksgiving.

Every holiday season, Loyal Source comes together as a company to help care for local families in need. In addition to donating over 45,000 food items – and a storage container to help hold it all – Loyal Source also donated 120 Publix gift cards for families to buy Thanksgiving turkeys.

“At Loyal Source, we are passionate about supporting our local community, and we are overwhelmed by the contributions from our corporate staff who exceed our goals each year,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “Giving back to those in need during the holiday season is a priority for our organization. We hope these food donations will enrich these families’ lives through the holiday season and beyond.”

Loyal Source is committed to supporting the Central Florida community through philanthropic initiatives. Derby Day 4 Autism is the company’s largest annual initiative, raising money for Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS) to support UCF’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) program. This year, Loyal Source raised over $300,000.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

About Loyal Source 
Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

Media Contact
Brianna Edwards
Uproar PR for Loyal Source
bedwards@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102


Primary Logo

You just read:

Loyal Source Government Services Donates Over 45,000 Food Items in Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.