Loyal Source Government Services Donates Over 45,000 Food Items in Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Collected for Bithlo Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving event, the food items will feed over 350 Central Florida families

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services, one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, today announces it has donated 45,677 items – over 30,000 pounds worth – of food in its annual food drive. These food items were distributed at Bithlo Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving event to those in need.



Located at 18606 Hollister Rd., Bithlo Food Pantry is a charitable organization dedicated to helping those in need. With the support of volunteers, staff members and partners, Bithlo Food Pantry feeds close to 700 families – 3,000 individuals – on a monthly basis. Loyal Source’s donation alone will feed 377 families this Thanksgiving.

Every holiday season, Loyal Source comes together as a company to help care for local families in need. In addition to donating over 45,000 food items – and a storage container to help hold it all – Loyal Source also donated 120 Publix gift cards for families to buy Thanksgiving turkeys.

“At Loyal Source, we are passionate about supporting our local community, and we are overwhelmed by the contributions from our corporate staff who exceed our goals each year,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “Giving back to those in need during the holiday season is a priority for our organization. We hope these food donations will enrich these families’ lives through the holiday season and beyond.”

Loyal Source is committed to supporting the Central Florida community through philanthropic initiatives. Derby Day 4 Autism is the company’s largest annual initiative, raising money for Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS) to support UCF’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) program. This year, Loyal Source raised over $300,000.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Edwards

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

bedwards@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102