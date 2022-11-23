Submit Release
FAT Brands Inc. to Present at the Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

FAT Brands is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with FAT Brands, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

###


