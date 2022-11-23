Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,284 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam Expo 2022 to opens in HCM City next month

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI The Vietnam International Trade Fair 2022 (VIETNAM EXPO) will take place from December 1 to 3 in HCM City, expecting to draw 520 businesses.

According to the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), the organiser of the event, the exhibition will cover 10,000sq.m at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), attracting roughly 20,000 visitors.

The event has received registrations from foreign businesses from many countries and territories, including the UK, the US, Japan, Germany, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Thailand, Switzerland, mainland China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Slovenia, Italy and Việt Nam.

The fair has four exhibition zones, the Vietnam Elevator Expo, Hardware and Hand Tools, Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair and Garden and Landscape.

The Korean national pavilion will also be one of the event’s features. With a total area of nearly 500sq.m, some 61 businesses will be exhibiting products that are South Korea's strengths such as beauty products and equipment, household appliances and consumables and digital technology that come from leading manufacturing regions such as Gyeonggi, Incheon and Daejeon.

A number of forums, conferences and workshops by sector and market will be held on the sidelines of the event to help local enterprises gain broader access to both domestic and foreign partners.

First held in 1991, the annual VIETNAM EXPO has become a prestigious event for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and seek partnerships. VNS

You just read:

Vietnam Expo 2022 to opens in HCM City next month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.