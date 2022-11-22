Meeting of High-Level Group of the Union State Council of Ministers

RUSSIA, November 22 - The participants analysed joint efforts to strengthen Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Dmitry Krutoi, who has the powers of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, co-chaired a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Union State Council of Ministers, which was held via videoconference. State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev took part in the event.

The co-chairs of the High-Level Group analysed joint efforts to strengthen Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation. They focused on issues of transporting medications and other medical products via the Republic of Belarus, the recognition of electronic digital signatures and the legal status of electronic documents in trans-border data exchanges. They also discussed the recognition of test protocols issued by Russian testing laboratories for Russian-made sheet glass, as well as the adoption and implementation of joint decisions in the field of industrial software packages.

The meeting participants reviewed the implementation of 28 union programmes for the economic integration of the two countries. During their implementation in 2022, the sides signed a number of framework documents, including those dealing with customs and taxes. Both countries are implementing a number of anti-crisis measures and those for developing the Union State further.

The meeting participants supported Russia’s proposal to include the Russian medications register as grounds for lifting the restrictions on transportation of finished medications by EU motor vehicles via Belarus.

Regarding the bulk deliveries of medications, pharmaceutical substances, raw materials, feedstock and components for their manufacture via Belarus, the sides decided to further modify the relevant mechanism.

The participants noted that Russian and Belarusian regions had been cooperating more actively. This year, over 70 delegations representing different levels of authority from various regions of the Russian Federation, visited the Republic of Belarus.

The parties also reviewed the implementation of the Union State’s protocol decisions and continued preparations for the meetings of the Union State Council of Ministers and Supreme State Council.

Following the meeting, they instructed members of the Standing Committee of the Union State to coordinate efforts to implement the agreements reached.

The next meeting of the High-Level Group is scheduled to be held in February 2023.