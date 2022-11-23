Reolink Black Friday Sale: Get Solar-Powered Cameras and 4K PoE Cams at Their Best Price

Reolink is running Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales on its security products from now through Nov. 28.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season is around the corner, now is the best time to get some good security camera deals. Reolink, a security solution provider, has landed its epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sale this week, now through Nov. 28.

Smart cameras and versatile systems, including Reolink's star battery cameras and AI-enabled detection lineup, are available with up to 30% off discounts.

Here are some of the best security camera and system deals from Reolink's Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sales.

Reolink Go PT Plus - 4G cellular pan-tilt solar camera (25% off through Nov. 26)

With the support of cellular connection and solar panel, this camera suits perfectly in places with limited power supply and WiFi network access. Even better, the 2K resolution and pan-tilt rotation design allow users to get a clear and all-around view of their properties, without missing any details.

RLC-823A - smart 4K PTZ PoE IP camera (save up to $62.5)

823A is a must-have for buyers looking for a solid and best-performance PoE surveillance camera. Boasting 4K images, 360°rotation, and smart human and car detection, this camera brings peace of mind to owners of large properties.

Argus 3 Pro - 2K WiFi battery camera & solar panel (available at $104.99)

Reolink Argus 3 Pro is an ideal security option for non-tech-savvy people. It doesn't require much installation effort. No wiring is needed and the setup can be done via the Reolink phone app in less than 10 minutes.

RLC-811A - 4K smart zoom camera (25% off through Nov. 26)

The 811A camera is another concrete option for home security. Thanks to its built-in smart detection features, this camera delivers more accurate alerts and notifies users about important events only.

RLK16-800D8 - 16-channel 4K PoE System (save up to $190)

This all-in-one system is a serious surveillance option for small businesses and large houses. Packed with an NVR (4TB built-in HDD) and eight 4K cameras, this system provides reliable monitoring around the clock.

KEEN Ranger PT - outdoor trail camera (available at 30% off)

Unlike traditional game cameras, the KEEN Ranger PT provides a 360°view with a rotation design. It is a great Christmas gift for outdoor goers, horse breeders, and wildlife enthusiasts.

Shop more security solution deals at Reolink's Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 one-stop store.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering reliable and user-friendly security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless customer experience with its solid security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808

Contact Information:

Lorenz Zhou

PR Manager

lorenz@reolink.com



Related Images











Image 1: Reolink Black Friday 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment