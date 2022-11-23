Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half Fiscal Year of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Co., Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) (“Meiwu” or the “Company”), an online and mobile commerce company providing organic and green food products to customers on its online platform and in its restaurant in China. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.



First Half Fiscal Year of 2022 Operating Highlights

● Registered users of the Company’s online planform were 711,534 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 672,398 as of June 30, 2021. ● Average daily active users (“DAUs”) of the Company’s online platform decreased to approximately 197.3 from 894.98 in the same period of 2021. ● Number of merchants carried in the Company’s online platform were 504 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 417 as of June 30, 2021. ● Type of goods carried in the Company’s online platform were 3,225 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 3,607 as of June 30, 2021.

First Half Fiscal Year of 2022 Financial Highlights

● Total revenues in the first half fiscal year of 2022 decreased by 84.45% to US$1.17 million compared to US$7.50 million in the same period of 2021. ● Net loss in the first half fiscal year of 2022 increased by 354.30% to US$5.53 million from US$1.22 million in the same period of 2021.

First Half Fiscal Year of 2022 Key Operating Metrics

The Company monitors the following key metrics to evaluate the growth of its business, measure the effectiveness of its marketing efforts, identify trends affecting its business, and make strategic decisions.

Registered users of the Company’s online platform. The Company defines this metric as the total number of the registered users of the Company’s online platform as of the end of the period. As an online and mobile e-commerce business, the Company believes that this is a key operating metric for understanding the growth of its business. The Company views the number of registered users at the end of a given period as a key indicator of the attractiveness and usability of its online platform traffic. As of June 30, 2022, the registered users of Meiwu’s online platform exceeded 711,534, as compared to 672,398 as of June 30, 2021. The Company believes that this increase in registered users demonstrates the successful conversion of the Company’s offline customers to its online users.

Daily Active Users (DAUs). The Company defines daily active users, or DAUs, as users who have logged in or accessed its online platform, whether on a mobile phone or tablet. The Company calculates DAUs using internal company data based on the activity of the user account and as adjusted to remove “duplicate” accounts. The DAU number is a metric that Meiwu’s management uses to manage their operations. In particular, its management sets daily targets of DAUs and monitors the DAUs to see whether the Company needs to make adjustments as to the promotional activities and advertising campaigns. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the average DAUs were 197.3 and 894.98 respectively.

Number of merchants. The company defines this metric as the total number of the merchants which sell goods on Meiwu’s online platform as of the end of the period. Merchants sell goods on Meiwu’s online platform after passing the Company’s inspection and evaluation. The number of merchants were 504 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 417 as of June 30, 2021.

Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the first half fiscal year of 2022, there had been outbreaks of the Omicron and other variants of the COVID-19 and the local governments in China placed lockdown and mass testing policies in several cities, including Shenzhen, Xi’an and Shanghai, where our customers and suppliers operate. The travel restrictions, mandatory COVID-19 tests, quarantine requirements and/or temporary closure of office buildings and facilities have been imposed by local governments. The temporary closure of office buildings and facilities severely impacted the operation OF the offline stores and the fulfillment of the online orders. The business of Meiwu has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sales has been significantly decreased. With the Company’s efforts in the marketing, the Company expects its sales performance to recover and grow in the second half fiscal year of 2022.

First Half Fiscal Year of 2022 Financial Results

Revenues in the first half fiscal year of 2022 decreased by 84.45% to US$1.17 million compared to US$7.50 million in the same period of 2021, which was mainly due to the decrease in online retail revenues and offline revenue. Compared to the first half fiscal year of 2021 caused by the impact of COVID-19.

Total operating expenses in the first half fiscal year of 2022 increased by 95.09% to US$5.71 million from US$2.93 million in the same period of 2021.

● Cost of revenues in the first half fiscal year of 2022 decreased by 82.49% to US$1.02 million from US$5.80 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the decrease of online retail business and offline business. The downward trend of cost of revenues was close to the decrease of the revenues. ● Sales and marketing expenses in the first half fiscal year of 2022 decreased by 72.86% to US$0.41 million from US$1.53 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the decrease in revenue leads to a decrease in commission service fee. ● General and administrative expenses in the first half fiscal year of 2022 increased by 354.76% to US$5.12 million from US$1.13 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the increase in financing charges of convertible notes and warrants, employee salary and service fee as compared to the same period of 2021. ● Research and development expenses in the first half fiscal year of 2022decreased by 36.59% to US$0.17 million from US$0.27 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the salary and software service fee decreased in the first half fiscal year of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Gross Profit in the first half fiscal year of 2022 was US$0.15 million, decreasing 91.13% from US$1.70 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the first half fiscal year of 2022 was 12.92%, compared to 22.65% for the same period of 2021.

Net loss in the first half fiscal year of 2022 increased by 354.30% to US$5.53 million from US$1.22 million in the same period of 2021. The net loss decreased mainly due to the increase in general and administrative expenses in the first half fiscal year of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per share in the first half fiscal year of 2022 was US$0.17, compared to US$0.04 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first half fiscal year of 2022 was US$10.07 million, compared to US$6.96 million in the same period of 2021. In this first half year, we spent substantially on the continued expansion of the business. Further increase spending on marketing and development of online platform and Meiwu App’s.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$24.47 million, compared to US$26.63 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018, and conduct our business in China through our subsidiaries and variable interest entity, Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. The group is an online and mobile commerce company and conduct our business through our online retail store on the website www.wnw108.com. The group sell a myriad of food products on the website all the food products sold on the website are from the suppliers. The group do not sell genetically modified food and committed to providing our customers with safe, high-quality, nutritious, tasty and non-genetically modified food products through our portfolio of trusted and well-known suppliers. Optimizing the Website and real-time data, the group able to respond to and match supply with demand for food products in keeping with consumer trends.

MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 26,634,332 $ 24,466,120 Accounts receivable 433,002 884,647 Inventories, net 432,955 335,838 Advances to suppliers, net 231,230 5,621,667 Loan receivable - - Other current assets 259,170 3,534,486 Total Current Assets 27,990,689 34,842,758 Property and equipment, net 279,518 237,639 Right of use lease assets, net 19,833 222,874 Goodwill - 12,232,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 28,290,040 $ 47,535,403 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,659,501 $ 2,018,074 Short-term loan 47,054 268,285 Contract liabilities 1,153,717 5,133,661 Lease liabilities 19,068 158,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 928,072 914,751 Total Current Liabilities 3,807,412 8,493,306 Due to related parties 6,442,729 6,433,534 Long-term loan 414,072 281,530 Convertible notes - 4,872,030 Derivative financial liabilities - 2,883,054 Lease liabilities - 50,761 Total Non-current liabilities 6,856,801 14,520,909 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 10,664,213 $ 23,014,215 Commitment and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Ordinary Shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 48,945,313 and 32,968,755 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ - $ - Additional paid-in capital 23,385,695 36,802,261 Accumulated deficit (6,009,313 ) (11,514,459 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 253,736 (737,397 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 17,630,118 24,550,405 Non-controlling interests (4,291 ) (29,217 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 17,625,827 24,521,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 28,290,040 $ 47,535,403





MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 NET REVENUE $ 7,499,540 $ 1,166,425 COST OF REVENUE (5,800,663 ) (1,015,769 ) GROSS PROFIT 1,698,877 150,656 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and Marketing Expenses (1,528,278 ) (414,750 ) General and Administrative Expenses (1,126,347 ) (5,122,188 ) Research and Development Expenses (271,925 ) (172,437 ) Total operating expenses (2,926,550 ) (5,709,375 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,227,673 ) (5,558,719 ) Other Income, net 10,409 28,647 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (1,217,264 ) (5,530,072 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - NET LOSS (1,217,264 ) (5,530,072 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (24,926 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 176,491 (991,133 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,040,773 ) $ (6,521,205 ) LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED (0.04 ) (0.17 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED 25,000,000 39,376,394

MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)