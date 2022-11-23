NewAmsterdam Pharma Debuts as Publicly Traded Company Focused on Developing Obicetrapib, a Low-Dose, Once-Daily Oral LDL-Lowering Agent with Promising Safety and Efficacy Clinical Data, as a Potential Preferred Therapy for High Risk Cardiovascular…

/EIN News/ -- -- Business combination transaction with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners, completed on November 22, 2022 --



-- Closed concurrent, oversubscribed and upsized approximately $235 million private investment in public equity (“PIPE”), led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences --

-- Gross proceeds from the transactions totaled approximately $328 million, combining approximately $93 million from the former FLAC trust account (reflecting a final redemption rate of approximately 32 percent) and the concurrent PIPE financing; expected to extend cash runway through 2026, beyond all expected Phase 3 readouts for cardiovascular disease, including PREVAIL CVOT study --

-- Listed company to be named NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. --

-- Ordinary shares and warrants to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “NAMS” and “NAMSW,” respectively on November 23 –

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq:NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative oral therapies for major cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the closing of its business combination with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:FLAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners. The ordinary shares and warrants of NewAmsterdam are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “NAMS” and “NAMSW,” respectively, on November 23, 2022. The shareholders of FLAC approved the transaction on November 15, 2022, following approval by NewAmsterdam shareholders. NewAmsterdam’s existing management team, including Chief Executive Officer, Michael Davidson, M.D., will lead the combined company.

Proceeds from this transaction were approximately $328 million, prior to deducting transaction expenses, comprising approximately $93 million in funds from the former FLAC trust account and approximately $235 million from the concurrent, oversubscribed PIPE financing, which was co-led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences. The Company’s cash balance, after the transaction and excluding the transaction fees, is approximately $490 million, which the Company believes will be sufficient to fund operations through 2026, beyond the readout of its three ongoing Phase 3 trials, BROADWAY, BROOKLYN and PREVAIL. BROADWAY is a Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate the effect of obicetrapib on top of maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy in patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. BROOKLYN is a Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate the effect of obicetrapib on LDL-C levels in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy. PREVAIL is a cardiovascular outcomes trial in patients with a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with inadequately controlled LDL-C despite treatment with maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapies. The Company expects to announce data from both BROADWAY and BROOKLYN in 2024, and from the PREVAIL CVOT study in 2026. NewAmsterdam is also evaluating obicetrapib as a fixed-dose combination therapy with ezetimibe in a secondary Phase 2 trial, ROSE2, from which data are expected in 2023.

“At NewAmsterdam, we are passionate about delivering transformative oral therapies to people living with major cardiometabolic diseases around the world,” said Dr. Davidson. “Following the close of this transaction, we are well-positioned to execute on this vision, with late-stage trials ongoing across the globe, a leading pharmaceutical partner to support commercialization efforts in Europe, if our product candidate is approved, and what we believe to be sufficient capital to fund our business through all expected key Phase 3 data readouts for cardiovascular disease. I want to thank FLAC and its shareholders, as well as our new and existing investors, for their confidence in the NewAmsterdam team and in obicetrapib. I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver the promise of obicetrapib to the millions of people in need of an effective and convenient LDL-C lowering therapy that can be used as an adjunct to statin therapy.”

“We believe NewAmsterdam is poised to significantly improve the treatment of cardiovascular disease by providing an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor with the potential to help many more patients achieve their LDL-C goals and, ultimately, avoid major adverse cardiac events,” said James Topper, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, former Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of FLAC and director of the Company. “We are delighted to support NewAmsterdam as it enters the public markets, and look forward to many more years of productive collaboration as we partner with Michael and his team to advance obicetrapib toward potential commercialization.”

Summary of Transaction

On July 25, 2022, NewAmsterdam, a privately held biotechnology company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with FLAC, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners, that was created with the purpose of merging with a company that has the potential to both develop transformative therapies for patients in need and deliver significant returns to its investors.

In the transaction, the Company received gross proceeds of approximately $328 million, prior to deducting transaction expenses, consisting of approximately $93 million from the former FLAC trust account (reflecting a final redemption rate of approximately 32 percent) and approximately $235 million from PIPE investors. The upsized and oversubscribed PIPE was co-led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences, and included new investors RA Capital Management, GMT Capital, Medicxi, Panacea Venture and other institutional investors, in addition to existing NewAmsterdam shareholders Forbion, LSP Dementia Fund and Morningside Ventures.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead PIPE placement agent, financial advisor and capital markets advisor to FLAC. Jefferies LLC, SVB Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. also acted as PIPE placement agents to FLAC and Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. also acted as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to FLAC. SVB Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to NewAmsterdam. Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal counsel to NewAmsterdam. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to FLAC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to the PIPE placement agents.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq:NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently successful or well tolerated. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) patients. Results from NewAmsterdam’s ROSE Phase 2b trial (presented at AHA Scientific Sessions in 2021) included observations that patients receiving obicetrapib 10 mg experienced a median reduction in LDL-C of 51% versus baseline in patients on high-intensity statin therapy (vs. a 7% reduction in the placebo arm). Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam was founded in 2019 by the venture capital firm Forbion and John Kastelein, Chief Scientific Officer of the NewAmsterdam, and closed a $196 million (€160 million) Series A financing in January 2021 led by Forbion, Morningside Ventures and Ascendant BioCapital. In June 2022, NewAmsterdam entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for the commercialization of obicetrapib in Europe, while retaining all rights to commercialize obicetrapib, if approved, in the rest of the world, as well as rights to develop certain forms of obicetrapib for other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: www.newamsterdampharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

