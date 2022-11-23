Submit Release
Allegro MicroSystems to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that senior management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Fireside Chat: 10:00 AM PST
Location: The Cosmopolitan Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events section of Allegro’s Investor Relations website.

Credit Suisse Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Location: The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Management will be available to meet with registered attendees through the day at each of the above events. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Allegro management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Derek D'Antilio
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 603 626-2300
ddantilio@allegromicro.com


Primary Logo

