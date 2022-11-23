Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the World Antiviral Congress 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeff Stein, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the World Antiviral Congress being held in San Diego, California from November 28-December 1, 2022.



The panel will discuss pandemic preparedness and therapeutic approaches, including predictions on the next viral threat, development of broad-spectrum drugs and platforms to engineer novel therapeutics.

Panel Details:

Title: Therapeutic approaches to pandemic preparedness

Location: Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego, CA, Congress Room 4

Session Date/Time: December 1, 2022, at 8:20 – 9:30 a.m. PST

To register and view the full congress schedule, visit the World Antiviral Congress’ website here.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase 3 antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to DFCs targeting viral and oncology diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

(203) 430-9545

pbursey@lifescicomms.com