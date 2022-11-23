Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,216 in the last 365 days.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) announced today that Olivier Filliol informed the Company that he will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors in May 2023. Mr. Filliol joined the Board in 2009 and served as President and CEO from January 1, 2008 through March 31, 2021. 

Robert F. Spoerry, Chair of the Board, stated, “We want to sincerely thank Olivier for his many highly valuable contributions, and we are grateful for the unique expertise that he has brought to the Company. Olivier was instrumental in ensuring a successful CEO transition to Patrick Kaltenbach, which positions the Company well to continue its successful track record. We are especially thankful for Olivier's service and great dedication over the last twenty-five years.” 


METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.    
    


Adam Uhlman
Investor Relations
+1-614-438-4794

You just read:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.