ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. and Tempo Automation, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. to Trade on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbols "TMPO" and “TMPOW”

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , Inc., a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that it completed its business combination with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special purpose acquisition company traded on Nasdaq. ACE’s shareholders approved the business combination at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 17, 2022.



Following the merger, the combined company will operate under the name “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” (“Tempo Automation”). Beginning on November 23, 2022, Tempo Automation’s common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “TMPO” and “TMPOW”, respectively.

Tempo Automation’s experienced management team will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Joy Weiss and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Benton. Ms. Weiss commented, “We are excited to begin our journey as a publicly traded company and continue executing on our vision of building the preeminent electronics manufacturer serving the approximately $290 billion U.S. prototype and on-demand manufacturing market.”

“It’s been an honor helping Tempo Automation on their path to becoming a publicly traded company, where they can leverage the public market capital to scale, and realize their vision of becoming the leader in the software driven PCB Prototyping industry,” said Behrooz Abdi, Chairman and CEO of ACE and incoming Chairman of the Board of Tempo Automation.

Tempo Automation is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, revolutionizing the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo's Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform optimizes the complex process of PCBA manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility, unlike any other low-volume manufacturer. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a breakthrough competitive advantage for customers. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo Automation to accelerate innovation. Learn more at tempoautomation.com .



