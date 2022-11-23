OPEN says Motion to Strike Charter Application Waste of Money

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Government has asked, through a Motion to Strike scheduled for November 25, 2022, for the Charter application challenging current funding of Ontario Catholic separate schools to be dismissed without a full hearing.

Adrienne Havercroft is a high school teacher who is a plaintiff in the challenge. "Not only is the Ontario government funding a school system that openly discriminates against non-Catholic teachers, they are spending public money on delaying the court challenge", says Havercroft. "They are obviously afraid they will lose in a trial on the merits."

Adrienne is a member of OPEN (One Public Education Now), https://open.cripeweb.org/, a coalition of organizations and individuals who are supporting this Charter challenge.

