edgeTI Announces Appointment of Brett Paulson to Board of Directors

Real-time operations software company adds Trellis Advisors CEO and accomplished growth expert to its distinguished Board

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") (TSXV: CTRL), a leader in real-time digital operations software, announced today the appointment of Brett Paulson to its Board of Directors.



“As we conclude our first year as a public company, we remain focused on our continued growth. Adding Brett to our Board of Directors will reinforce the evolution of a stronger and more independent Board,” said James Barrett, CEO and Chair of edgeTI. “We are excited to leverage his vast experience in transforming operations and ushering organizations through challenging times to drive rapid growth and shareholder value.”

Mr. Paulson has over 20 years of leadership experience as a growth-oriented executive, with demonstrated success in restructuring and expanding under-performing businesses. At KETRA, Mr. Paulson completed a fiscal and cultural overhaul, turned EBITDA positive within a year, and ultimately positioned the company for its acquisition by Lutron. At Narrate, Mr. Paulson developed a technology that he then patented. He raised $10M, built out the product and team, and sold the company to Verifone. At Gridspace, he revived a machine learning company and successfully closed multiple accounts with Fortune 50 financial services. At Texas Instruments, he restored and originated customer relationships resulting in record-breaking retention and a $175M increase in yearly revenue. Brett holds a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Stanford University.

“Decisiveness in business is critical,” said Mr. Paulson. “EdgeTI’s unmatched ability to bring applications and data together enables never-before-seen efficiency in business execution and macro-oversight.”

Brett’s appointment follows the resignation of Christian Mack and maintains the number of Board members at seven. The nomination was announced to the Board on November 17th and the casual vacancy appointment was approved at the Board meeting held on November 22nd, 2022.

“Our Board seeks to create a diverse mix of experience and perspectives to represent our investors, assure proper oversight, and create shareholder value,” said Jim Barrett. “We’ve historically sought and continue to seek nominees of varied backgrounds and distinctive skill sets that will complement the markets we serve, aid management, and protect the interests of shareholders.”

Information regarding the entire Board may be found at https://edgeti.com/about-us/.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

