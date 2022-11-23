Total Shoulder Replacement Market 2028 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Adoption of Shoulder Replacement Procedures in Emerging Countries is driving the growth of Total Shoulder Replacement Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Total Shoulder Replacement Market Size is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2028 after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. The growing prevalence of primary osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis and growing research and development activities to develop advanced osteoarthritis and other shoulder arthritis treatments would offer tremendous growth to the total shoulder replacement industry in the forecast period of 2023-2028. According to EClinical Medicine, more than 22% of adults around the world who are older than 40 had knee osteoarthritis in 2020. The standard total shoulder replacement involves inserting a highly polished metal ball on a stem and a plastic socket to replace the worn-out joint surfaces. A prosthesis consisting of polyethylene and metal components is used during a total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) to repair the shoulder's sick or damaged ball and socket joint. High-molecular-weight polyethylene cemented components that are either pegged or keeled are currently used as the glenoid components in total shoulder arthroplasty. Metal backing is applied to select shoulders with poorer bone quality to boost the polyethylene component's durability and attachment.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to the adoption of robotic surgeries to lower the risk of life-threatening complications and the use of technologically improved items that replace conventional ones. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities due to growing awareness about the availability of shoulder arthropathy and increasing the establishment of alliances to improve information exchange.

The rise in the prevalence of Avascular Necrosis and growing research and development proficiencies have been key market drivers. However, the high cost of Total Shoulder Replacement treatment has been impeding the market growth.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Total Shoulder Replacement Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Total Shoulder Replacements Market - By Application: The Total Shoulder Replacement Market based on the application can be further segmented into Primary Osteoarthritis, Proximal Humerus Fracture, Shoulder Arthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy and Avascular Necrosis. Primary Osteoarthritis held a dominant market share of the Total Shoulder Replacements market in 2022. The rise in the elderly population and the rise of pharmacological approvals for the treatment of primary osteoarthritis pain are the major factors driving the primary osteoarthritis segment. According to the osteoarthritis research society international (ORSI), the most common rheumatic musculoskeletal disorder, osteoarthritis (OA), affects 303 million individuals every year worldwide. However, the Avascular Necrosis segment is estimated to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Total Shoulder Replacements Market - By End-user: The Total Shoulder Replacement Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics and Others. Hospitals held a dominant market share in 2022 for the Total Shoulder Replacement industry. A standardized procedure for managing materials is used in hospitals. The surgeon has a significant impact on how surgical supplies and equipment are managed, particularly in the operating room. One of the key aspects influencing the market expansion is the prompt availability of surgical materials and tools to personnel for carrying out the various procedures. According to the Definitive Healthcare Report in 2022, there are more than 22,965 orthopedic surgeons in the United States. However, the Orthopedic Clinics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Total Shoulder Replacements Market - By Geography: North America held a dominant market share of 38% in 2022. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 0.258% of the population in the United States was living with a shoulder prosthesis. In addition to the rise in incidence in younger patients, more than 2% of those over 80 years old reported living with a shoulder prosthesis in the country. The main drivers propelling market expansion in the region are the rise in surgeries as a result of technological advancements and the growing acceptance and success of reverse total shoulder arthroplasty for rotator cuff arthropathy. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to the expansion of medical infrastructure and facilities as well as a change in how people buy high-quality, low-priced goods.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Total Shoulder Replacements Industry are -

1. Johnson and Johnson

2. Zimmer Holdings, Inc

3. Wright Medical Group

4. Arthrex Inc.

5. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

