Medical Dressings Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2028

Substantial and Growing Cases of Chronic Wound Injuries is driving the growth of Medical Dressings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Dressings Market Size is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2028 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. The growing number of road accidents, increasing occurrence of chronic and surgical wounds and significant presence of burn injuries are some of the critical factors shaping a moderate medical dressings industry outlook for the projected period 2023-2028. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 10,000 people in the United States die every year of burn-related infections. The medical dressing remains in direct contact with the afflicted region to provide healing. Medical dressings can be broadly differentiated into passive products such as adhesive bandages and interactive products such as semi-permeable film dressing, alginate dressing, hydrofiber dressings and others.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to factors such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high insurance coverage facilities and advanced technology to adhere to custom patient wounds and requirements.

Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028 owing to a rising patient class suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes. This would propel the demand for medical dressings.

A growing patient pool suffering from chronic illnesses and a significant rise in trauma injuries as a result of a massive geriatric population are some of the key drivers for the market. However, critical issues such as poor circulation, unresolved inflammation, neuropathy and infection are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Medical Dressings Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Medical Dressings Market - By Application: The Medical Dressings Market based on the application can be further segmented into Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Others) and Acute Wounds (Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burns). The Chronic Wounds segment held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases in the already existing geriatric population. Hydrocolloid dressing, alginate dressings and semi-permeable film dressing are actively utilized on wounds that are emitting liquid, necrotic wounds, pressure ulcers and venous ulcers. As per NHS U.K. 2022, around £1.4 million is spent on treating pressure ulcers every day. However, The Acute wounds segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to the rising number of burn-related cases along with the rising prevalence of road accidents.

Medical Dressings Market - By End-user: The Medical Dressings Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Outpatient Facilities, Urgent Care Centers, Emergency Centers, Hospice and Others. The Emergency Centers segment held a dominant market share in 2022. Emergency departments are medical treatment facilities specializing in emergency medicines and acute care of patients, without prior appointment. Emergency Centers provide a wide range of coverage in wound care. However, the Urgent Care Centers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. The consumer demand for convenient access to care along with hospitals’ view to see urgent care centers to gain patients are some of the major factors which have supplanted growth for urgent care centers. As per the Urgent Care Association Report, around 9,616 UCCs were registered in the U.S. in 2019, which was 9.6% higher than in 2018.

Medical Dressings Market - By Geography: The Medical Dressing Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in 2022. It is due to the presence of well-developed infrastructure and a large spectrum of surgeries that take place in the region. As per Life Span Organization, around 500,000 open heart surgeries are performed in the U.S. each year. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to a rise in chronic conditions in countries such as India and China. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure would aid market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Dressings Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Coloplast Corp.

3. Medline Industries

4. Smith and Nephew

5. Medtronic

