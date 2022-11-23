Bitcoin Technology Market Size to Hit $42.3 billion mark by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The driving factors of Bitcoin Technology Market include factors like safer and faster transaction also cheaper.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin Technology Market is estimated to surpass $42.3 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 8.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The driving factors encompass low risk during inflation, comparatively low transaction fee as opposed to credit card or debit card purchase. These are some factors that drive SME’s to buy Bitcoins with the limited budget.

The Bitcoin system is created to the sole purpose of being finite in a digital ledger. Thus, it reduces the risk of inflation, and without the possibility of issuing excess currency the risk comes down to zero.

Increasing adoption of digital and cryptocurrency has also improved the growth of market. Improving disposable income among the developing countries propels the growth of market. These factors are set to boosts the market growth for Bitcoin Technology during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

1. Bitcoin technology enables the new payment system of digital money. BFSI sector is one of those sectors which take complete advantage of Bitcoin technology in payments which is easier and faster.

2. Bitcoin wallet is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its ease of use and safer transaction.

3. North America is the fastest growing region in Bitcoin mining and expected to grow due to rising vending services in the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

Bitcoin Technology Market Segment Analysis - By End User: BFSI takes the maximum market share of 46.5% in 2020. Bitcoin payments are faster and safer in many countries. Banks utilise the opportunity for secured transactions, reduce the cost of transaction and process cost. Bitcoin technology has affected capital market and other financial services for betterment of the market. Costs have been reduced in paying the bank to verify the transaction, signing a document.

The factors like rising crypto currencies and Initial Coin Offerings, Rapid transactions will propel the adoption of bitcoin technology. By integrating blockchain with banks, consumers can see their transactions processed in less than 10 minutes.

Bitcoin Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Services: Bitcoin Payment & wallets are wallets in which bitcoins are stored and bitcoin holder will have a private key corresponding to the Bitcoin address of that wallet. Bitcoin wallets facilitate the sending and receiving of Bitcoins and give ownership of the Bitcoin balance to the use. There are four types of bitcoin wallet available they are desktop, mobile, web and hardware. Ease of use has anticipated the market growth for the segment Payment and wallets which are projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2026.

Bitcoin Technology Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is the fastest growing market for Bitcoin mining and vending services at 9.3% through 2026. US have the highest share and became number one in the Bitcoin crypto currency exchange by volume by 2026. Businesses in North America have identified the potential of the technology in delivering the improved quality of customer experience. APAC stands the next position in the market growth. ROW has the least growth among other region during the forecast period as the hesitancy by governments in this region to regulate and allow usage of bitcoin technology will hinder adoption.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bitcoin Technology Industry are -

1. Blockstream Corporation Inc.

2. Coinbase Inc.,

3. Coinify ApS,

4. Gocoin,

5. Bitpay Inc.

