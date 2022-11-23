Dermal Fillers Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Radiofrequency Microneedling that Stimulates the Skin is driving the growth of Dermal Fillers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermal Fillers Market is estimated to reach US$7.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2028. Dermal fillers also referred to as injectable implants, soft tissue fillers, lip and facial fillers or wrinkle fillers are medical device implants that have been given FDA approval for use in helping to smooth out and/or fill out the face, including the nasolabial folds (the lines that run from the sides of the nose to the edges of the mouth), cheeks, chin, lips and backs of the hands. Patients might need to repeat the procedure after a while in order to retain the desired effect as some dermal fillers are naturally absorbed over time. According to Healthline, some dermal fillers can last for 6 to 12 months, while other dermal fillers can last 2 to 5 years. The volume and type of filler utilized, as well as the underlying tissue structure, would all influence the success of the procedure. The filler substance and the area where it is injected determine how long the effect lasts.

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest share of the Dermal Filler market in 2022, owing to the rise in the number of hyaluronic acid treatments and advancements in aesthetic procedures in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to a growing elderly population and increasing demand for wrinkle correction treatment in the region.

The quickening pace of technological development and a rise in investment are responsible for the growth of the market.

The popularity of Facial Line Correction Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment and Lip Enhancement is rising as more people have treatments for facial line repair, which is driving the market's expansion.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Dermal Fillers Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dermal Fillers Market Segment Analysis – By Type: Based on type, the Dermal Fillers market is further segmented into Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, owing to the greater availability of product options and the growing use of biodegradable materials for aesthetic purposes. Biodegradable products are those that are made of 100% natural ingredients and are used for topical skin, hair, face and oral care. However, the Non-biodegradable segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the permanent aspect of the product. Unlike temporary and semi-permanent fillers, non-biodegradable compounds do not disintegrate and stay in the body for a longer period of time.

Dermal Fillers Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on application, the Dermal Fillers market is further segmented into Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-lift, Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement and Others. The wrinkle correction treatment segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022 since there is a higher demand for these treatments among the aging population. According to Cosmetic Executive Women's (CEW) news from 2021, an average of 943,500 searches for aging-related concerns in the skin care field are done each month in the United States. However, the Lip Enhancement segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to the increasing prevalence of lip treatments and the growing demand for cosmetic lip enhancements.

Dermal Fillers Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on geography, the North American Dermal Fillers market accounted for 32% of the revenue share in 2022This is due to rising awareness among people who are well-educated and economically stable, as well as a comparatively higher rate of cosmetic treatments performed in the region. According to an article on beauty products, 44% of American consumers polled in 2021 reported purchasing monthly beauty products online for between $1 and $50. 26% of respondents reported spending $50 to $100, hence enhancing regional growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to the improved healthcare infrastructure and rising self-consciousness among people about their physical appearance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dermal Fillers Industry are -

1. Allergan

2. Suneva Medical

3. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

4. Galderma Laboratories

5. Sinclair Pharma

