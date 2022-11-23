Search and Rescue Drone Market to Top US$ 11,648.1 Million Globally, Growing with a CAGR of around 13.6%, Report by Fact.MR

Adoption Of Search And Rescue Drones By The Several Emergency Departments To Enrich The Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global search and rescue drone market is estimated to exceed US$ 3,254.4 million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.6% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.



Drones are used for several purposes but search and rescue drone is specially developed drones for rescue operations. Search and rescue operations are quite difficult and requires top end operational capability. Hence, drones are used to provide general awareness about the area so that search and rescue operations can be carried out safely.

After an earthquake or storm, UAVs can deliver data and real-time visual information. A vacant eye, for instance, can be used to locate a lost hiker in the mountains. It takes less time and fewer searchers to find and rescue injured and missing people because of UAVs' quick situational awareness over a large region, which dramatically lowers the cost and risk of search and rescue operations.

The decisions and steps made to address an emergency's immediate repercussions are collectively referred to as a response. It entails choices and actions made in line with the tactical, operational, and strategic goals established by emergency responders. These types of drones are hence widely used in the police and homeland security by the first responders foremergency.



Key Takeaways from Study

Global search and rescue drone market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% reaching the valuation of US$ 11,648.1 Million by the end of 2033.

The global search and rescue drone market witnessed a stable CAGR of 9.1% during 2018 to 2022.

By end use vertical segment, fire departments is likely to account for 20.3% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 660.6 Million in 2023.

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 637.9 Million by 2023 end.

Under product type segment, hybrid search and rescue drone is estimated to account for approximately a 25.4% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.





Market Development

Rescue drones are made to deliver real-time data and pictures at a reasonable cost, day or night, in difficult circumstances, and without putting personnel at risk. The infrared (IR) thermal imaging camera, which can identify the heat emanating from human bodies, is helping in the search for missing people. The manufacturers are doing integration of technology to design SAR drones for night operations, this capacity will significantly improve the ability to find persons or items that may be hidden at night.

In addition, manufacturers are developing long-term collaboration and partnerships with state and federal departments in order to create consistency in demand. Market players are increasing their product offering in the rescue segment as this end use has higher growth opportunities.

Key Companies Profiled in search and rescue drone market:

Aerialtronics

C-Astral d.o.o.

DJI

Draganfly

Drone USA Inc.

DSLRPros

HPDRONES

Mavtech

Skyfront

UAV Solutions, Inc.

Segmentation of Search and Rescue Drone Industry Research

By Product Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Hybrid Wing

By Drone Type : Consumer/Civil Commercial Military

By End-User : Police & Homeland Security Fire Departments Healthcare / EMS Defense Disaster Management Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Search and Rescue Drone market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (fixed wing, rotary, hybrid wing), drone type (consumer/civil, commercial, military), end use vertical (police & homeland security, fire departments, healthcare / ems, defense, disaster management, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Drone Industry – In a Nutshell

3.1.1. Drone Shipment – Key Statistics, by Country

3.1.2. Country wise Drone Registration Statistics

3.1.3. Number of Drones Exported and Imported by Key Countries

3.1.4. Drone Industry – Number of Participants, New Start-ups and Investments

3.1.4.1. Drone Component Manufacturers (Batteries, Gimbal, End Use Verticals, Sensors, Motors)

3.1.4.2. Drone OEMs (Consumer, Commercial and Defense Drones)

3.1.4.3. Drone Infrastructure Companies (Landing pads, UAS stations, Vertiports Chargers)

3.1.4.4. Navigation System / UTM Companies (Route planning, GPS devices, UTMs)

3.1.4.5. Drone Operators (Photography, Mapping, Inspection companies)

3.1.5. Drone Technology Cost Curve Analysis

TOC Contd…..

