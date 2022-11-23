Bioreactor Market Size Worth US$ 11.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 12.50%

Bioreactor Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bioreactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global bioreactor market size reached a value of US$ 5.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.50% during 2022-2027.

Bioreactors are manufacturing devices in which biological reactions are executed and are used for organism's cultivation growth, such as mammalian cells, bacteria, yeast cells, and animal cells under controlled conditions. They support a sustainable environment for cell growth and product formation. These are mainly used in industrial processes for pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, among other products. They are also widely utilized in industrial processes to cultivate organisms under controlled conditions and produce pharmaceutical products to treat chronic diseases.

Bioreactor Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for monoclonal antibiotics. In line with this, rising funding from government and private organizations for vaccine development is significantly contributing to global market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for single-use bioreactors; and rapid development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, escalating Prevalence of several chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and diabetes is increasing the production of associated therapeutics, catalyzing the market expansion. Moreover, increasing research and development activities to cater to efficient novel therapies in cancer treatment is propelling industry growth. Besides, the growing demand for personalized medicine and shifting focus on orphan drug development is favoring the market growth. Additionally, multiple market players are involved in developing advanced technology, such as inbuilt bioreactors with cost-effectiveness to deliver large-scale manufacturing, which will strengthen the product demand.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• 2mag AG

• bbi-biotech GmbH

• Bioengineering AG

• Eppendorf SE

• Getinge AB

• Infors AG

• Merck KGaA

• Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

• Sartorius AG

• Solaris Biotechnology Srl

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Glass

• Stainless Steel

• Single-Use

Breakup by Usage:

• Lab-Scale Production

• Pilot-Scale Production

• Full-Scale Production

Breakup by Scale:

• 5L-20L

• 20L-200L

• 200L-1500L

• Above 1500L

Breakup by Control Type:

• Manual

• Automated

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

