Germany Lawn Mowers Industry to 2027 - Decreasing Lawn Mower Product Prices & Increased Propensity to Spend is Driving Growth

The country is the second largest lawn mowers industry across Europe and accounts for a revenue share of 13.84% in Europe. Factors such as decreasing lawn mower product prices & increased propensity to spend, and the demand for mowing options to save time are fueling sales of lawn mowers in the country.

Positive trends in low vibrations, high torque, and power are expected to offer tremendous growth opportunities for various vendors in the Germany lawn mowers market. Large areas such as stadiums, universities, and golf courses will continue witnessing the rapid adoption of gasoline-powered lawnmowers owing to their efficiency.

Green spaces such as woodlands, parks, private gardens & fields dominate Germany's most significant cities by occupying nearly 70% of the land area. The country consists of almost 17 cities where green spaces cover nearly 80% or more of the land areas. Siegen is the greenest city in the country, with more than 86% of its urban area covered with green spaces. Hence, such large green acreage penetration supports the Germany lawn mowers market.

Key Highlights

a) German consumers are tech-savvy and prefer quality products with advanced features. With rising technological advancements, vendors are adding new and advanced features to lawnmowers that can make the process more autonomous.

b) The presence of many sports stadiums or arenas, including tennis, football, golf, and others, supports the Germany lawn mowers market growth. Moreover, the country hosts several annual tournaments and sports events that call for regular maintenance and the upgradation of sports fields.

c) The declining number of immigrants is expected to reduce the demand for new residential dwellings, thereby hampering the construction of new apartments and households, reducing the area under landscaping, and reducing the need for new lawn mowers in the industry.

d) The Germany lawn mower market shipments will likely reach 2,593.11 thousand units in 2027. Market changes in decreasing lawn mower product prices, increased propensity to spend, and the demand for mowing options to save time is fueling sales of lawn mowers in the country.

e) The usage of artificial turf is significantly gaining momentum across the Germany industry. Several sports stadiums, playgrounds, and residential lawns are equipped with artificial turf to save mowing, fertilizers, and water expenses. Hence, such a rise in the usage of artificial turf is expected to hamper the Germany lawn mowers market.

Market Segmentation

1. In terms of revenue, ride-on lawn mowers dominated the industry, accounting for USD 497.22 million in 2021.

2. The residential users are the key revenue contributors to the Germany lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period.

3. By unit shipment, electric cordless and propane-powered mowers are expected to observe the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.90% and 9.15% during the forecast period.

4. The self-propelled lawn mowers are increasingly gaining momentum and are expected to add a revenue of USD 122.33 million during the forecast period.

5. Germany's robotic lawn mower industry witnessed shipments of 320.76 thousand units in 2021, which is estimated to reach 609.80 thousand units in 2027. The popular trend of automation, the rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, and the development of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sensors provide significant growth opportunities for the Germany lawn mowers market.

Vendor Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Germany lawn mowers market consists of vendors such as The Toro Company, Husqvarna, Masport, Mamibot, Stihl, and Stiga. Many manufacturers have been focusing on effective ways to manufacture, assemble, and sell new products while catering to diverse consumer requirements. Furthermore, companies are investing in marketing campaigns to attract and retain clients.

The vendors are investing in cost-cutting and operating efficiency initiatives, such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.

Key Industry Participants:

Ariens Company

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

Stiga

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors:

Bobcat

Briggs & Stratton

Makita Corporation

Chervon Group

Masport, Mamibot, Volta

Positec Group

STIHL

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Market Trends and Opportunities

Development of Smart Cities

Hamburg, Cologne, Karlsruhe, Munich, Darmstadt, and Dresden are some of the leading smart cities across Germany. The focus on developing smart cities is increasingly gaining momentum across the country. Government bodies are taking initiatives to build smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. As part of the smart city initiative, the focus on energy conservation is increasingly gaining momentum across the country. Addressing environmental issues by eliminating harmful emissions is one of the key focus areas of smart city initiatives. Hence, the factors mentioned above are expected to boost the Germany lawn mowers market.

Increasing Demand from Golf Courses

Germany is one of the largest industries in terms of the number of golf courses across Europe. The year 2020 has turned out to be an extraordinary one for the golf industry in Germany. The number of participants witnessed exceptional growth, with many newcomers. In 2020, the number of organized golfers across the country reached around 651,000, witnessing an increase of more than 8,700. The growth in public golf clubs further encourages individuals' sports participation. Hence, growth in the number of golfers is expected to boost the demand for new golfing facilities & thus boosting the Germany lawn mowers market.

