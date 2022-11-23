Rockefeller Foundation President, Rajiv J. Shah, to Present at the AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation and former Administrator of USAID under President Obama, will present a Keynote Address at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) 51st Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS) on December 3, 2022. AAGL's Global Congress, the premier scientific conference for gynecologic surgeons from around the world, offers high-quality education and cutting-edge best practices in MIGS.

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAGL Global Congress will welcome physicians from all over the world online and live at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, USA, December 1-4, 2022. Participants will enjoy a robust, four-day, scientific program, thoughtfully developed by Dr. Andrew I. Sokol and the Scientific Program Committee. The theme of this year's Global Congress, "Dissemination of MIGS Care: Improving Access for All" captures AAGL's global vision to combine the wealth of experience of the association's worldwide physician membership and best identify ways to improve access to quality MIGS care for all women, including those in underserved populations.

There is no one better to speak to the association about ways to address disparities in healthcare worldwide than Dr. Rajiv Shah. Dr. Shah is the President of the Rockefeller Foundation, a global institution with a mission to promote the well-being of humanity around the world. Prior to his work at the Rockefeller Foundation, Dr. Shah created the International Financing Facility for Immunization at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation which helped reshape the global vaccine industry and saved millions of lives. In 2009, he was appointed as USAID Administrator under President Obama, shaping the agency's operations in more than 70 countries, leading the U.S. response to the Haiti earthquake and the Ebola pandemic, and elevating the role of development as part of our nation's foreign policy.

Dr. Shah is a graduate of the University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and the Wharton School of Business. He has received several honorary degrees and awards including the Secretary of State's Distinguished Service Award, the U.S. Global Leadership Award, and this year, was inducted into the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences for his dedication to public policy and public affairs.

Dr. Shah's passion for patient care in underserved communities and commitment to public service is the perfect complement to the mission of the AAGL and the theme of the Global Congress this year. Through his work in public policy, he has carried a great burden of responsibility to meet the needs of underserved populations and advance progress in medicine in all parts of the world.

The AAGL Global Congress on MIGS is the premier academic event of the year for personal and professional development in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. Registration and general information about the meeting are available at the AAGL Global Congress Webpage.

2022 AAGL Global Congress Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/tnfv5I1LLLg

About AAGL

AAGL is an international professional medical association of laparoscopic surgeons and the global leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. AAGL's mission is to elevate the quality and safety of health care for women through excellence in clinical practice, education, research, innovation, and advocacy. Since 1971, the AAGL has educated the world's finest surgeons and facilitated a global exchange of information regarding gynecological breakthroughs and best practices to improve women's health worldwide. Find out more about the AAGL at: http://www.aagl.org.

For more information, please contact Doreen Wiley, AAGL Marketing and Communications Manager, at 714-503-6208 or dwiley@aagl.org.

Media Contact

Doreen Wiley, AAGL, 1 714-503-6208, dwiley@aagl.org

SOURCE AAGL