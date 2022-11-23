Cancer Immunotherapy Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A growing population base of cancer across the region supplemented by ailing immunotherapies as a mode to tackle cancer aids Cancer Immunotherapy Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size is estimated to reach $152.6 billion by 2028 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Cancer immunotherapy is a rapidly growing form of cancer treatment, which is designed to use the body’s own immune system to attack and prevent cancer cells from growing and forming. Immunotherapy carries immense market potential with several pharmaceutical industry companies actively working towards getting FDA approval. Some of the common forms of cancer immunotherapy types are monoclonal antibodies, immunomodulators, cancer vaccines, oncolytic viral therapies and cell therapy. A significant increase in the incidence of various cancer types rightly aids in the growth of the market, as new players are trying to fund various clinical research for advanced treatment. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. A growing clinical base substantiated by significant investments from private and public players forms a moderate to high industry outlook for the Cancer Immunotherapy Market.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to a plethora of market players providing extensive research and development services along with a nuanced and favorable environment for pharmaceutical finances. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

A growing population base of cancer across the region supplemented by ailing immunotherapies as a mode to tackle cancer aids market growth. However, extensive usage of other cancer treatments along with the high cost associated with immunotherapies impede the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segment Analysis - By Type: Cancer Immunotherapy Market based on type can be further segmented into Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, T-cell Transfer Therapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Treatment Vaccines and Immune System Modulators. Monoclonal Antibodies held a dominant market share in 2022 and are estimated to be the fastest-growing type, with a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Monoclonal antibodies flag cancer cells, triggers cell-membrane destruction, block cell growth, prevents blood vessel growth and various other function in resolving cancer. This form of treatment methodology is highly prescribed by doctors across the countries due to higher specificity and better cost control along with a safety profile. Moreover, this segment provides a targeted approach that rightly aids market growth.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segment Analysis - By Cancer: The Cancer Immunotherapy Market based on cancer type can be further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Others. Lung Cancer held a dominant market share in 2022. It is owing to the high prevalence of this cancer type and the availability and effectiveness of immunotherapy to aid. As per the American Cancer Society, nearly 236,000 new lung cancer cases would be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022 with high prevalence in older people than younger generations. However, Breast Cancer is estimated to be the fastest-growing cancer type, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America held a dominant market share of nearly 43% in 2022. This is owing to the presence of a large number of companies. Also, various strategic initiatives are undertaken by both private and public players to eradicate cancer. Active drug regularization from leading authorities allows for the launch in commercial settings which rapidly aids market growth. As per Cancer Statistics Canada 2021, nearly 229,200 cancer cases were diagnosed in the country, with an incidence of 2 in 5 Canadians developing cancer over a lifetime.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cancer Immunotherapy Industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc

2. Astra Zeneca

3. Merck and Co

4. F-Hoffman-La Roche

5. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

