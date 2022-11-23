Global Interventional Oncology Market Analysis Report 2022: A $2.11 Billion Market by 2026 - Forecasts to 2029
The Interventional Oncology Global Market is Expected to Grow at a High Single Digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to Reach $2,119.4 Million by 2026
The interventional oncology global market is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Some of the factors driving the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer cases, the increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.
Factors such as technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology and expansion in emerging markets are opportunities for the market. Similarly, side effects and risks associated with the use, lack of awareness, and lack of trained professionals are restraining the market growth, While, the availability of alternative treatments and stringent regulatory guidelines are a threat to market growth.
The interventional oncology market is segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and geography. The interventional oncology market based on products is segmented as ablation and embolization. The embolization segment is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The ablation segment is the fastest-growing double digit from 2022 to 2029.
Ablation global market based on product type is sub-segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, Cryoablation, HIFU, and others (irreversible electroporation and MRI-guided laser ablation). Among these, microwave ablation is expected to grow at a double-digit from 2022 to 2029. The HIFU segment is the fastest-growing in high teens from 2022.
Embolization global market based on procedure is sub-segmented into trans-arterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE), drug-eluting beads trans-arterial chemo-embolization (DEB-TACE) and trans-arterial embolization (TAE)/bland embolization. Among procedures, TARE/SIRT is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The Bland/TAE is the fastest-growing at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.
Interventional oncology global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing at double-digit from 2022. Further, the application market is sub-segmented into ablation and embolization applications.
The ablation market is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow double-digit from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing segment with a double-digit from 2022 to 2029.
Embolization global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among embolization applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.
The interventional Oncology global market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and academics & research institutes. Among end-users, the hospital is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. The ambulatory surgical center is the fastest-growing at a high single from 2022 to 2029.
North America is expected to be at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Mainly due to increasing incidences of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursements, product launches, and availability of skilled personnel. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit growth rate. Due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cancer, increased expenditure on healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about interventional oncology, and low-cost surgery is driving the market.
The interventional oncology global market is a consolidated market with the top 6 players occupying a major share of the market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases
- Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Technological Advancements in the Field of Interventional Oncology
- Expansion in the Emerging Markets
Restraints and Threats
- Side Effects and Risks Associated With the Use
- Lack of Awareness
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Availability of Alternative Treatments
- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
Some of the major players in the interventional oncology market include
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cdh Investments (Cdh Gentech Ltd), (Sirtex Ltd.)
- Guerbet
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic, plc
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc
- Monteris Medical
- Siemens Healthineers (Varian Medical)
- Terumo Corporation
