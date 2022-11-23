Sports Analytics Market Size Expected to Reach $2.9 billion with CAGR of 6.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Sports Analytics market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Analytics Market size is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. The sports industry is highly evaluating due to the increasing use of technology such as motion capture, vital sign monitoring, machine learning and so on for Sports Analytics are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of hardware monitoring devices such as heart-rate monitors, body temperature monitor and other computer vision technology for recovery and post injury care in soccer analytics are surging the Sports Analytics market size during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of the sports analytics market is being fuelled by the growing demand for big data in sports industry as sports organizations look to market the game in new ways and get the sport closer to the viewers. Additionally, large-scale investments in sports media and broadcasting are spurring the adoption of RTLS and other hardware to track players in the sports industry. Sports teams around the world are adopting data analytics in order to train the individuals and track their on-field performance.

Key Takeaways

1. In 2020, the Sports Analytics market was dominated by North America owing to the well-structured healthcare system for the athletes in the US and Canada.

2. The growing deployment of wearable sensors for sports medicine and machine learning predictive system for making an early detection of player’s injury are propelling the market growth.

3. The rapid development in the wearable technology and fitness trackers in the sports industry are highly fueling the growth of the market.

4. The increasing cost of devices such as heart rate monitoring, GPS systems and so on, and also lack of accuracy while predicting sport injuries are hampering the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

Sports Analytics Market Segment Analysis - By Systems: Hardware segment held a growing market share in the Sports Analytics market in 2020 at 21.2% share. The increasing demand for various hardware systems such as GPS systems, accelerometers, heart rate monitors and so on for predicting sport injuries are driving the hardware segment. Moreover, the use of technology in this hardware systems such as integration of sensor and image based technology for enhanced monitoring of the athletes. Also, the need for real-time data tracking to prevent injuries and the growing use of biomechanical measuring systems for predicting the outcomes of sports injury are significantly driving the hardware segment, thereby surging the Sports Analytics market.

Sports Analytics Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The growing awareness and mushrooming sports analytics market in the APAC region is projected to propel the penetration of Player Performance Assessment analytics. Companies such as Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports and Quuppa have increased awareness regarding the sports analytics Market. The APAC region is projected to be a major growth market for RFID and location solutions products in the next few years. Star sports launched innovative products to expand its product portfolio while penetrating high growth markets across the APAC region through varioius agreements with end-users including provision of analytics.

Sports Analytics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: In 2020, North America dominated the Sports Analytics market with a share of more than 49.4%, followed by Europe and APAC. The development of well-structured healthcare system for athletes in the U.S and Canada are enhancing the market growth in this region. The rising popularity of sports and the physical activity among the youth population, and rising awareness for the treatment and prediction of sport injuries are propelling the Sports Analytics market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sports Analytics Industry are -

1. Microsoft Inc.

2. IBM Corporation

3. CA Technologies Inc.

4. Sportvision Inc.

5. NeuroDimension Inc.

