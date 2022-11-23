Thermal Imaging Market Share Worth US $14.2 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The thermal imaging market is estimated to driven by the factors like increasing demand for the security and surveillance.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermal Imaging Market is estimated to surpass $14.2 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 7.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing adoption in many sectors like automotive, R&D, Defence, Manufacturing and medical for the thermal solutions. Increasing demand for security and surveillance application in private and public environment is one factor which drives the market. Increased urbanization is expected to increase the demand for additional advanced security solutions. Rising investment in infrastructural systems along with developing demand for surveillance is another key factor for the market growth. Decrease in the cost of thermal cameras has been driving the market. Increased demand for the wireless temperature sensors. These factors are set to boost the market growth for Thermal Imaging during the forecast period 2021-2026

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Thermal-Imaging-Market-Research-507684

Key Takeaways

1. The thermal imaging market is estimated to driven by the factors like increasing demand for the security and surveillance. Also the high demand across the commercial and residential sector is another factor. .

2. North America is expected to hold the major market share due to presence manufacturers and increased R&D for the thermal imaging market.

3. Due to law enforcement activities as well as in the commercial and industrial sectors, there is huge demand for the products in the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507684



Segment Analysis

Thermal Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By Technology type: Thermal imaging Market is segmented into cooled and Un-cooled type. Cooled segment has major market share at 56.2% in 2020 as they can detect even the smallest changes in the temperature. Uncooled thermal imaging is that which has an opportunity to grow during the forecast period due to its low cost devices used in monitoring. These Uncooled segment can be used for the closer monitoring applications around 5KM. It is also less expensive comparatively than the Cooled segment. The manufacturing of the components are also easy and can be done in fewer steps thus propelling adoption.

Thermal Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The thermal imaging technology is basically used in commercial, residential, military & defence, and industrial applications. In industrial setup thermal imaging is used to monitor manufacturing process in electrical installation where it is used to detect the errors. In Commercial applications it is mainly utilized in airport security and building diagnosis. Thermal imaging is used in the residential applications because it is cost effective, high production and easily available. This also helps in reducing the time-consumed and expensive invasive investigations, and conducting energy audits, detection of moisture in ceilings, walls, or roofs, and plumbing leaks or blockages. This drives the residential market at 7.9% CAGR through 2026.

Thermal Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America will dominate the market during the forecasted period with a share of 35% in 2020 due to increasing manufacturers, providers and also increasing R&D centres. APAC has the great opportunity during the period due to the military expenses and their impact towards the market. China is one country which spends increasingly more on Military thereby driving market growth. Europe has rising demand for the products like security and surveillance applications also provide great investments on advanced solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermal Imaging Industry are -

1. FLIR systems Inc.

2. BAE Systems Inc.

3. Fluke Corporation

4. Leonardo S.p.A

5. Raytheon Company

Click on the following link to buy the Thermal Imaging Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507684

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Thermal Scanner Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19277/thermal-scanner-market.html

B. Uncooled Thermal Imaging Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/125/global-uncooled-thermal-imaging-IR-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062