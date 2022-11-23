Transradial Access Market Share Worth US$2.7 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to lifestyle-related diseases are driving the Transradial Access market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transradial Access Market size is forecast to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Transradial access devices are extensively used in coronary procedures like angiograms to lower complications. These devices can also treat peripheral lesions and cardiogenic shock by doing hyperalimentation. Transradial access devices like catheters and guidewires are used for peripheral artery diseases like atherosclerosis diseases of abdominal mesenteric, renal, and extremity arteries, as well as extracranial carotid and vertebral arteries. The growing prevalence of obesity, rising inclination of consumers towards interventional procedures using radial artery access, advancements in technology, a growing number of lifestyle diseases, and rising abundance of chemotherapy procedures worldwide are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Transradial access minimizes bleeding risks by over 70% even among the high-risk groups which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Transradial Access Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Transradial-Access-Market-Research-501250

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Transradial Access Market in 2020 owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases mainly from obesity and the rapidly growing urban lifestyle. The Transradial Access Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to lifestyle-related diseases coupled with the rising inclination towards interventional procedures using radial artery access is likely to aid the market growth of the Transradial Access Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Transradial Access Market report.

Higher costs involved in the placement and maintenance of vascular access devices is poised to create hurdles for the Transradial Access Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501250

Segmental Analysis:

Transradial Access Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Catheters segment held the largest share in the Transradial Access Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes coupled with the rising incidence of interventional and angiography procedures. A catheter is a soft hollow tube, necessary for people with various health conditions, to drain urine from the bladder. However, the usage of guidewires is also gaining traction owing to its extensive usage to gain access to the blood vessel using the less complicated invasive technique, which is likely to augment the growth of this segment. Guidewires segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Transradial Access Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The drug administration segment held the largest share in the Transradial Access Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing usage of transradial access devices over other conventional devices especially for the treatment of diseases like cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and life-threatening diseases like cancer. Additionally, the growing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide is another factor bolstering the growth of this segment. However, with the growing incidence of consumers focusing on health and wellness, the need to keep track of bodily fluids is becoming a concern, which is likely to bolster the growth of this segment. The fluid and Nutrition Administration segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Transradial Access Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Transradial Access Market with a major share of 37.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases mainly from obesity and rapidly growing urban lifestyle, a growing number of conferences and workshops, the substantial base of cancer patients, and growth in research and clinical trials for vascular access devices, in the recent past. All these factors are likely to bolster the market growth of transradial devices of all types catering to different applications, in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to a large number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases in this region, where the population has been increasing exponentially for decades.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Transradial Access Industry are -

1. Ameco Medical

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Edward Lifesciences Corporation

5. Terumo Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Transradial Access Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501250

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Wearable Medical Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/205/Wearable-medical-devices-Market-Analysis-Report.html

B. Medical Alert Systems Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/98/medical-alert-devices-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062