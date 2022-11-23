Lifeist Subsidiary Mikra to Launch RESCUE, Life’s Rapid Detoxer, as Part of Expanding Product Line

/EIN News/ -- RESCUE, Mikra’s second product, engineered to rapidly detox your body by binding to toxins and chemicals in the stomach within 90 minutes of ingestion and gently remove them before absorption can occur, to go on sale at www.wearemikra.com in mid-December



Mikra’s third product, an athletic performance and recovery product developed in collaboration with baseball legend Jose Bautista, in final phase development

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wellness and nutraceutical subsidiary, Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), plans to launch its second consumer product RESCUE in mid-December at www.wearemikra.com.

“We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve ingested some suspect food, drinks or perhaps been in a heavily polluted environment,” commented Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “RESCUE is designed to rapidly detox you so that you don’t build up a store of undesirable toxins and chemicals in your body which can lead to acute gastric distress such as bloating and oxidative stress over time. RESCUE has been scientifically formulated and proven to provide rapid detoxification of foreign substances.”

RESCUE is a 100% naturally derived and rapid-acting digestive aid. Each high impact dose contains pure, fine-milled activated coconut charcoal powder made from super-heated coconut shells which acts to trap the body’s toxins and chemicals within its pores. The toxins and chemicals stick to the porous surface of the active detox element through absorption and are then eliminated safely and rapidly through the body’s natural digestive and metabolic processes.

Manufactured in the United States, RESCUE is 100% vegan and free from soy, gluten, GMOs, dairy, egg and animal products. There are no fillers, additives or alternate carbon sources. Furthermore, the packaging furthers Mikra’s sustainability goals. The glass jar and exterior box (for first month/one-time purchasers) are fully recyclable, and the low-waste biofilm refill pouch and label are compostable.

Added Jamal, “Mikra was launched with a mission to improve cellular health, and in the span of a year, we have developed a promising portfolio of products that we believe have significant growth potential. Our first product CELLF™, an antioxidant-rich supplement that combats oxidative stress, has enjoyed early commercial success, and Mikra’s third product in collaboration with Jose Bautista targeting athletic performance and recovery is in final phase development and manufacturing.”

RESCUE is initially available at the basking building price point of $18 USD on www.wearemikra.com. For wholesale enquiries contact wholesale@wearemikra.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company bringing to market innovative therapies for cellular health.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to Mikra’s plans to launch its second consumer product RESCUE in mid-December followed by the anticipated launch of its third product which is in final phase development and manufacturing and the anticipated growth of Mikra’s portfolio of products are made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation,, expectations that CELLF’s early commercial success will continue as expected, expectations that Mikra’s cellular health products to be developed by the Company will be developed and sold as anticipated and in a timely manner and gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will continue to develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: the inability of Mikra to launch RESCUE by mid-December 2022 and to finalize development of its third product in a timely manner, the Company’s inability to continue to develop Mikra’s business as a whole, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to develop and sell any other nutraceutical products, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular, including consumer uptake, does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

