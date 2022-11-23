EMI Shielding Market is Anticipated to Hit $8.6 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.4%

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027", Rising requirements for innovative EMI shielding solutions due to increasing electromagnetic pollution on account of growing digitalization and surging demand in consumer electronics and automotive industries due focus of OEMs in technological advancements are some of the major factors propelling the growth of market.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details EMI Shielding Market Research Report CAGR 5.4%

USD 8.6 Billion by 2027

USD 6.6 billion in 2022 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Method, Material, Industry and Region Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered Parker Hannifin (US),

PPG Industries (US),

Henkel (Germany),

3M (US) and

Laird Performance Materials (UK), are the top five players in the EMI shielding market globally. A total of 25 players covered.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "EMI Shielding Industry"

175– Tables

68 – Figures

218 – Pages

Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin offers EMI Shielding products through its Chomerics brand. Chomerics is a global leader in developing and applying electrically conductive and thermal interface materials. The company designs, develops, and manufactures EMI shielding solutions, thermal interface materials, integrated display solutions, engineered plastic solutions, and test compliance equipment for EMC compliance and safety.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries is one of the leading companies in the coatings industry that delivers high-quality, innovative, and sustainable coating solutions. PPG Industries manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products to customers in the industrial, transportation, consumer goods, and construction markets.

Conductive coatings and paints segment is expected to have the largest size of the EMI shielding market in 2021.

The market for conductive coatings and paints segment held the largest share of the overall market in 2021. Conductive coatings & paints are used to provide EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces. The conductive shield created around the casing prevents EMI signals from interfering with control signals. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, and silver-coated copper are used in conductive coatings & paints. In conductive coatings, surface resistivity is inversely proportional to the thickness of the coating. As a result of this, conductive coating and paints offer advantages over other methods, especially in higher volume applications where cost is critical. Also various electronic equipment and systems are integrated in vehicles which is one of the prominent factor driving the growth of the conductive coatings & paints market.

The market for consumer electronics is expected account largest market share during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is projected to account largest market share during the forecast period. EMI in the consumer electronics industry results from poor contacts, dissimilar metal junctions, corrosion, or other causes of nonlinear electronic behavior of various electronic equipment and devices. RF devices employ large and increasing data densities, making passive intermodulation reduction difficult. Thus, different EMI shielding products are needed to provide stable contact resistance, help mitigate passive intermodulation, and maximize signal integrity. The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, the availability of advanced products, such as wearable devices, and the need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the EMI shielding market in consumer electronics.

