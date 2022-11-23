Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2022”, the warehouse execution system market is predicted to reach a value of $1.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The warehouse execution system market size is expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The rising growth of the e-commerce sector owing to the pandemic propels the warehouse execution system market growth.

The Warehouse Execution System Market Key Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the warehouse execution system market. Major companies operating in the warehouse execution systems sector are focused on developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the warehouse execution systems market. For instance, in April 2020, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, a US-based transport, and logistics company, and Softeon, a global warehouse management company, launched warehouse network technology designed to make distribution centers smarter and more efficient. In order to ensure that consumers receive their orders on time, the new warehouse execution system (WES) is expected to enable quicker order intake and fulfillment. The unique features of the warehouse execution system (WES) such as the real-time monitoring of capacity, fulfillment needs, backlogs, and labor status by the WES make it possible to spot and address potential problems before they happen. Robotics and other unique automation technologies integrated into the system will assist in achieving such objectives.

Warehouse Execution System Market Overview

The warehouse execution system market consists of sales of warehouse execution systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to maximize productivity, optimize inventory, increase accuracy, and improve safety. The warehouse execution system refers to a software application that optimizes facility management that integrates with a warehouse management system (WMS), an enterprise resource planning system (ERP) to manage and direct physical work processes.

Major market players such as Softeon, Westfalia Technologies Inc, Fortna Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc, Matthews Automation Solutions

Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides warehouse execution system market forecast and in-depth warehouse execution system global market research. The market report analyzes warehouse execution system global market size, warehouse execution system global market trends, warehouse execution system market growth drivers, warehouse execution system global market segments, warehouse execution system global market major players, warehouse execution system global market growth across geographies, and warehouse execution system global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

