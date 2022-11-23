Polyacrylamide Market Report 2028: Rising Awareness Of Wastewater Management & Increasing Need To Minimize Soil Erosion

Reports And Data

Polyacrylamide market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Polyacrylamide Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Polyacrylamide market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) is a polymer that is created by polymerizing acrylamide subunits. It is commonly used to flocculate particles in liquid because of its gel-like characteristics. It is utilized as a binder in cosmetics, lotions, and other personal care items. Polyacrylamide (PAM) polymers are flocculating agents that can remove a large proportion of polluted water output from industries.

Leading Players– SNF, Ashland, BASF, Kemira, Anhui Tianrun, Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co., Ltd., Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd., CNPC, Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical Co, Ltd. (CJCC), Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth

Rising awareness of wastewater management and increasing need to minimize soil erosion are driving the global polyacrylamide market. The industry is anticipated to rise due to increasing demand for oil recovery, as well as rising urbanization and population. Polyacrylamides are utilized to treat wastewater from a variety of chemical industries, as well as municipal sewage disposal. These industries include mineral processing, metallurgy, coal cleaning, steel & iron, and electronics.

Polyacrylamide prices are directly linked to the cost of raw ingredients produced from crude oil, such as acrylonitrile and acrylic acid. Increasing crude oil prices are expected to raise raw material costs in the sector, thereby increasing prices of polyacrylamide during the upcoming years. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a key cause of price volatility. It has also led to bidding war between major crude oil producing nations, particularly Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Anionic

Cationic

Non-ionic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Paper Making

