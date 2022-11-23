Outdoor T.V. Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor TV Market Size Analysis:

The global market for outdoor television is expected to grow at a CAGR of X% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the outdoor television market, including key drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Outdoor TVs are available in various sizes and with different features. The most popular size among consumers is 32 inches. Other sizes include 43 inches, 50 inches, and above 50 inches. The features offered in outdoor TVs include 4K resolution, HDR technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth connectivity.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

The outdoor TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2028.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for outdoor TVs, with a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period.

The rising trend of home entertainment and the need for a better television viewing experience are some of the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor TV market.

The high cost of outdoor TVs and lack of awareness about these products are some of the major challenges faced by the market players.

Some of the key players in this market include LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., among others.



COVID-19 Scenario:

As the world grapples with the outbreak of COVID-19, the outdoor TV market is also facing tough challenges. The main risk factors for the outdoor TV market are declining demand, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs.

Declining demand: The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a sharp decline in demand for outdoor TVs as people are staying indoors to avoid infection. This has resulted in a drop in sales and revenues for manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor TVs.

Supply chain disruptions: The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains across the globe, including those for outdoor TVs. This has led to shortages of components and raw materials and delays in production and delivery.

Rising costs: The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the prices of raw materials and components used in the manufacture of outdoor TVs. This is due to the increased demand from other industries, such as the medical and food sectors. Additionally, freight and logistics costs have also gone up due to the restrictions on travel and trade imposed by various governments.



Segmentations covered into report:

By Product Outdoor T.V.

• LCD

• LED

By Screen Size Outdoor T.V.

• Less than 40 inches

• 40-50 inches

• 50-60 inches

• 60-70 inches

• 70 inches and above

By End-User Outdoor T.V

• Commercial

• Residential

By Sales Channel Outdoor T.V

• Wholesalers/ Distributors

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Multi-brand Stores

• Independent Small Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Other Sales Channels

Regional Analysis:

The report includes a detailed regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis helps in understanding the key growth pockets of the global Outdoor T.V. market. The report also highlights the key trends that are prevalent in each region and their impact on the overall market growth.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The “Global Outdoor T.V. Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Peerless-AV, SunBriteTV, Platinum, MirageVision, Oolaa, Cinios, SkyVue, AquaLite TV, Luxurite



Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Outdoor T.V. industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Outdoor T.V. market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Outdoor T.V. market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Outdoor T.V. market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Outdoor T.V. and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Outdoor T.V. across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Outdoor T.V. Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Screen Size

2.4.1. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Screen Size: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by End-User

2.5.1. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by End-User: 2020 VS 2028

2.6. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Sales Channel

2.6.1. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Outdoor T.V. Market

5. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Outdoor T.V. Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Outdoor T.V. Market - By Product

5.3.1. Outdoor T.V. Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Outdoor T.V. Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Outdoor T.V. Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Outdoor T.V. Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET, BY SCREEN SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Outdoor T.V. Market - By Screen Size

6.2.1. Outdoor T.V. Market - Screen Size 1

6.2.2. Outdoor T.V. Market - Screen Size 2

6.2.3. Outdoor T.V. Market - Screen Size 3

6.2.4. Outdoor T.V. Market - Screen Size 4

7. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Findings for Outdoor T.V. Market - By End-User

7.2.1. Outdoor T.V. Market – End-User 1

7.2.2. Outdoor T.V. Market – End-User 2

7.2.3. Outdoor T.V. Market – End-User 3

7.2.4. Outdoor T.V. Market – End-User 4

8. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Findings for Outdoor T.V. Market - By Sales Channel

8.2.1. Outdoor T.V. Market – Sales Channel 1

8.2.2. Outdoor T.V. Market – Sales Channel 2

8.2.3. Outdoor T.V. Market – Sales Channel 3

8.2.4. Outdoor T.V. Market – Sales Channel 4

9. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET, BY REGION

9.1. Key Findings For Outdoor T.V. Market- By region

9.2. Overview

9.3. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Product

9.4. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Screen Size

9.5. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by End-User

9.6. Global Outdoor T.V. Market, by Sales Channel

10. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET- NORTH AMERICA

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America Outdoor T.V. Market Size (2017-2028) (USD Million)

10.3. North America Outdoor T.V. Market, by Product

10.4. North America Outdoor T.V. Market, by Screen Size

10.5. North America Outdoor T.V. Market, by End-User

10.6. North America Outdoor T.V. Market, by Sales Channel

10.7. North America Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Countries

10.7.1. United States

10.7.2. Canada

11. GLOBAL OUTDOOR T.V. MARKET- EUROPE

11.1. Overview

11.2. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market Size (2017-2028) (USD Million)

11.3. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market, by Product

11.4. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market, by Screen Size

11.5. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market, by End-User

11.6. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market, by Sales Channel

11.7. Europe Outdoor T.V. Market Size by Countries

11.7.1. Germany

11.7.2. UK

11.7.3. France

11.7.4. Spain

11.7.5. Italy

11.7.6. Rest of Europe

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

