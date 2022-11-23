Journey Healthcare Offers Integrative Psychiatry Services at Two Locations in Pennsylvania

One of Pennsylvania’s best at providing premiere psychiatric and mental health treatments is offering services in two convenient locations in the state.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Journey Healthcare announced today that the company is now offering integrative psychiatry services at two locations in Pennsylvania.

“We are very excited about this,” said Journey Healthcare Director of Operations Daniel Garrighan.

The two locations are located at 5855 Steubenville Pike Suite 101, Robinson Twp., PA 15136; 4262 Old William Penn Highway, Ste. 200, Murrysville, PA 15668.

Garrighan explained that Journey Healthcare’s integrative psychiatry addresses each person as a whole—mind, body, and spirit while using methods that work best for the individual.

Integrative psychiatry, a form of integrative medicine or functional medicine, takes a whole-person approach to mental health by helping individuals enhance areas of their lives to promote better psychological well-being and cognitive function.

Integrative psychiatrists assess, diagnose, and treat patients based on the most cutting-edge scientific findings.

Garrighan stressed that a client’s journey is about much more than their disease and noted that Journey Healthcare believes in disease management and lifestyle optimization to support individuals to function and thrive.

Areas addressed by Journey Healthcare’s Integrative Psychiatric Track include:

• Depression

• Anxiety

• Trauma (PTSD)

• Bipolar

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorders

• Relationship conflicts and loss

• Mindfulness and personal growth

Services offered include:

• Psychiatric Evaluation

• Psychiatric Medication Management

• Individual Counseling

• Spravato* (Ketamine Therapy for Treatment Resistant Depression)

Counseling and Individual therapy sessions, according to Garrighan, are offered both in-house and through convenient telehealth platforms. Journey Healthcare also coordinates/refer to other applicable practitioners in the surrounding community. Providers work with clients using traditional and alternative treatments that are best suited for the circumstance and symptoms.

For more information, please visit www.journeyhealthcare.com/about-us and https://journeyhealthcare.com/blog/

About Journey Healthcare

We provide premiere psychiatric and behavioral health treatments by offering the highest quality of services accessibly, ethically, privately, and sincerely.

