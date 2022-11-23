The Engineering Services Market In Asia Pacific Is On Track To Lead The Sector

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Europe’s global market share in the engineering services market looks set to continue falling from its historic high of 34.6% in 2011 to 30.4% in 2022 and 28.8% by 2031. North America’s market share has been falling likewise, from 31.3% in 2011 to 28.6% in 2022 and a further 25% by 2031. The new pretender to the crown is Asia Pacific, which has seen its market share rise from 24.0% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2022 to become the biggest player, with 31.6% of the market by 2031.

The much smaller Middle East market share has also been slowly rising over the same period, (2011 – 2031) and is expected to more than double to 6.9% by 2031. The Eastern European market is declining, with a 3.1% share in 2011, which is expected to contract to 2.5% by 2031.

In revenue terms, all the regions have seen market growth, notwithstanding the COVID bounce-back in 2021 – 2022, which gave all regions except Eastern Europe a healthy recovery. The global average growth was 3.4% CAGR between 2011 – 2031, and the sector is expected to benefit from the steady economic growth in both developed and developing economies. The Middle East is showing the fastest predicted CAGR of 7.4% between 2011 – 2031.

Among the top ten countries, the United States remains the largest market, accounting for 26.5% of the market in 2021, a slight decrease from 27.9% in 2011. China has maintained its second-place position and is the biggest climber over the decade, rising from a 10.8% share in 2011 to 13.3% in 2021.

In the tier below the USA and China, we have the main countries in Western Europe all seeing a dip in their market shares between 2011 – 2021: Germany (8% to 7.3%), the UK (7.3% to 6.6%), and France (5.0% to 4.4%). The market in Russia has remained static over the same period, with a 1.4% share.

The Asia-Pacific market surge has been happening in Japan and South Korea, as well as China.

The engineering services market refers to services an engineering company provides to other companies, such as consultation and investigation, drafting and design, construction management, forensic engineering, and expert witness testimony. Engineering services provides specialized consulting services to help clients bring products, processes, and technology to the market.

The engineering services market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that provide knowledge of all the relevant codes and standards of engineering to companies in the designing, developing, and utilizing of machines, materials, instruments, structures, processes, and systems. Engineering services include the technical application of engineering in product design, innovations, and other services in industries such as building construction, mining, power and energy, transportation, manufacturing, and others.

There are four types of services provided by the engineering services market:

Civil Engineering Services – This segment provides a wide range of activities, including the planning, design, and construction of commercial and residential structures, transportation infrastructure - such as roads, bridges, and railways, water distribution systems - such as dams, sewers and sewage treatment, environmental infrastructure - such as landscaping, urban planning, and parks, industrial infrastructure construction management, construction technology, and more.

Electrical Engineering Services - refers to diverse applications of electricity to power installations, or to control the transmission of information to and from various sources. The electrical engineering services market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that provide design, development, testing, and management services in the manufacture of electrical equipment, from electric motors and navigation systems to power generation equipment, plus the electrical components of vehicles and personal devices.

Mechanical Engineering Services - refers to the application of the principles of physics to the analysis, design, manufacture, and maintenance of mechanical systems. The mechanical engineering services market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that provide mechanical services in motor vehicles, aircraft, heating and cooling systems, combustion systems, and manufacturing plants.

Other Engineering Services - this market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that provide services such as environmental engineering services, chemical engineering services and production engineering services.

Major players in this sector are:

• Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

• Infosys

• WorleyParsons

• Deaton Engineering, Inc.

• Aricent Group

• Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

• EPAM Systems Inc.

• GlobalLogic.

As per data on the Global Market Model

The Engineering Services Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides engineering services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts engineering services market size, share, engineering services market players, engineering services market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Related reports on this topic include:

Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-global-market-report

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-and-civil-engineering-construction-global-market-report

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC