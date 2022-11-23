Global Healthcare Automation Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Healthcare Automation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Automation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare automation market is expected to grow from $50.72 billion in 2021 to $56.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare automation market is expected to grow to $81.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

An increase in automation adoption is contributing to the growth of the healthcare automation market.

Healthcare Automation Market Trends

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the key trend gaining significant popularity in the healthcare automation market. Major players operating in the healthcare automation sector are concentrating their efforts on implementing AI in healthcare to aid healthcare providers in several aspects of patient care and administrative operations.

Healthcare Automation Market Overview

The healthcare automation market consists of sales of healthcare automation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance patient outcomes by enabling technology developments, streamlining operations, and automation. Healthcare automation refers to the use of various modern tools and software that enhance efficiency in the delivery of medical services that help to monitor the safety, security, and health status of the patient.

Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Equipment, Software, Services

• By Application: Therapeutic Automation, Lab and Pharmacy Automation, Logistics and Training Automation, Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation, Other Applications

• By End-User: Pharmacies, Research Institutes and Labs, Home Care, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Accuray Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Philips N.V., Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Cigna Corporation, OptumHealth, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., MedeAnalytics, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and 3M Company.

Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth healthcare automation global market research. The market report analyzes healthcare automation global market outlook and healthcare automation global market forecast market size, healthcare automation global market segments, healthcare automation global market growth drivers, healthcare automation market growth across geographies, and healthcare automation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The healthcare automation market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

