Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare cyber security market is expected to grow from $13.18 billion in 2021 to $15.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare cyber security market trends are expected to grow to $30.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The increasing cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare cyber security global market going forward.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cyber security market. Major companies operating in the healthcare cyber security market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

The healthcare cyber security global market consists of sales of healthcare cybersecurity services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent cyber-attacks by defending systems from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure of patient data. Healthcare cybersecurity is a strategic necessity for all medical industry organizations, including healthcare providers, insurers, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device firms. It entails a range of actions to safeguard organizations from internal and external cyber-attacks, guarantee the availability of medical services, ensure the proper operation of medical systems and equipment, maintain the confidentiality and integrity of patient data, and comply with industry regulations.

By Threat Type: Malware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Spyware, Other Treat Types

By Solution: Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, DDoS Mitigation, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System, Others Solutions

By Security Measures: Application security, Network security, Device security, Other Security Measures

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By End User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospital, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, Other End Users

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, McAfee Corp, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Fortified Health Security, Imperva, Medigate Ltd., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, and Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions.

Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth healthcare cyber security market research.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

