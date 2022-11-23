Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive test equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $2.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive test equipment market is expected to reach $3.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The rising production of passenger vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive test equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Automotive Test Equipment Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive test equipment market. Major companies operating in the automotive test equipment sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to increase the consumer base. For instance, in August 2021, Keysight Technologies, a US-based electronics company launched Scienlab SL1700A Series, a battery pack test system based on high voltage silicon carbide technology. It provides higher voltages and more power in less space. This system is launched for battery packs up to 1500 V for industrial and automotive applications.

Automotive Test Equipment Market Overview

The automotive test equipment market consists of sales of automotive test equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to test issues in automotive engines, components, and systems. Automotive test equipment puts the systems and components of the vehicle through a series of real-world and virtual assessments to ensure its safety, efficiency, and reliability. Automotive testing is essential to test vehicles and comply with global safety regulations. Automotive test equipment uses various instruments to diagnose any potential problems in the vehicle, identify faults in the development phase of vehicles, and also ensure that the vehicle's performance is as per the requirements of its manufacturer.

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test System, Wheel Alignment Tester

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

• By Application: Handheld Scan Tool, Mobile Device-Based Scan Tool, PC or Laptop-Based Scan Tool

• By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Assembly Plant, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R and D, Technical Center, Authorized Service Center

• By Geography: The global automotive test equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Actia S.A., Continental AG, Horiba Ltd., Softing AG, Teradyne Inc., MTS Systems Corporation

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides automotive test equipment market analysis and in-depth automotive test equipment market research.

