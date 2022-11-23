Insights Into The Global Food Authenticity Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Food Authenticity Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Food Authenticity Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the food authenticity market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2021 to $7.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The food authenticity market is expected to grow to $9.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Rising food fraud is expected to propel the growth of the food authenticity market going forward.

Food Authenticity Market Trends

New product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food authenticity market. Major companies operating in the food authenticity sector are focused on developing new advanced technology to gain a competitive advantage.

Food Authenticity Market Overview

The food authenticity market consists of sales of food authenticity services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reveal the identity or purity of food and food products. Food authenticity means an accurate and appropriate representation of the food and its ingredients to the customer (whether that be another food company or the final consumer). Food is regarded as authentic or genuine if the food or its contents match the original condition and the label information. Food authenticity enables consumers to get what they pay for and increases their overall level of trust in food.

Market Segmentation

• By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, False Labelling, Adulteration Tests, Country of Origin and Aging

• By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, and Pulse, Processed Food, Other Food Tests

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based or ELISA, Other Technologies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as SGS S.A., Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA Inc.

The market report analyzes food authenticity global market size, food authenticity global market segments, food authenticity global market growth drivers, food authenticity global market growth across geographies, and food authenticity market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

