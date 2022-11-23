DevOps Market Size (2022-2026) Worth USD 14,969.6 Million

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global DevOps Market Size is projected to reach USD 14,969.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DevOps Market Size is likely to gain momentum from the ability of the software solutions to aid in enhancing a company's speed to provide improved services and applications to the consumers. Besides, they offer automation and it thereby helps employees in doing innovative work rather than spending time on low-value tasks. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "DevOps Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2022-2026." As per the study, the global DevOps market size is projected to reach USD 14,969.6 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Whilst, it stood at USD 3,709.1 Million in 2018.

Industry Developments:

Collab Net Version One, a software firm headquartered in Georgia, teamed up with Xebia Labs, an independent software company based in Burlington, to create new DevOps platform for the companies. As per the company officials, this collaboration would help the companies in offering their consumer bases with end-to-end management capabilities and visibility required to develop software solutions securely, reliably, and quickly. It would further aid the companies in speeding up their digital transformation.

IBM Corporation, a multinational information technology company based in New York, announced its partnership with DB maestro, a computer software service company headquartered in Massachusetts. This partnership would help the companies in providing database release automation capabilities specially designed to smoothen DevOps environments for companies.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/devops-market-102040





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 19.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 14,969.6 Million Base Year 2018 DevOps Market Size in 2018 USD 3,709.1 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Offering; Deployment; Organization; Industry;

















DRIVING FACTORS-



High Demand for Operational Flexibility to Propel Growth

DevOps tools are aiding in strengthening the development process in an organization and are decreasing the chances of making errors. Hence, they are gaining more and more popularity, especially in the IT sector. These tools also support the stability and security of the software deployment process. According to one of our lead analysts, "Containerization and platform-as-a-service are some of the current market trends that are accelerating the DevOps market growth. These services are simplifying the implementation and adoption of DevOps in various industries." Apart from these, there is an increasing demand for the penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), client satisfaction, and high operational flexibility in the industry. These factors would also boost growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/devops-market-102040





REGIONAL INSIGHTS-

Increasing Number of SMEs to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, the market is fragmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Out of these, North America acquired USD 1,829.4 million DevOps software market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of DevOps solutions in the BFSI, retail, and IT & telecommunication industries. Europe would also showcase healthy growth because of the increasing deployment of these software solutions in several banks. It has resulted in around 25% efficiency enhancement in internet banking by cutting off the workload of the IT operation teams.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the upsurging demand for automated software in countries, namely, China, Japan, and Singapore. Additionally, the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is increasing day by day in these countries. It is, in turn, causing a high demand for DevOps tools to agile and streamline the business operations.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the development to operations market trends and growth drivers?

How many significant key players are present in the market?

Which business strategies are being used by the industry giants to gain success?

What are the most niche areas present in the market?

What are the crucial opportunities and challenges in the market?





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/devops-market-102040





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE-

Collab Net Teams Up with Xebia Labs while IBM Corporation Joins Hand with DB maestro to Launch New Platforms

Key companies present in the market are following the strategy of partnerships to create new DevOps platforms in order to increase their product portfolio and gain more popularity. They are also striving persistently to gain the maximum DevOps market share during the forthcoming years. Below are two of the key industry developments

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Cigniti Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Red Hat, Inc.

GitLab

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

RapidValue

IBM Corporation

Puppet

Other key market players





Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102040





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global DevOps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Offering (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Organization Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By Industry (Value) BFSI Retail Government Manufacturing IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245