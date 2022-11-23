Global Charcoal Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Charcoal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Charcoal Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Charcoal Global Market Report 2022”, the charcoal market is predicted to reach a value of $5.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The charcoal market is expected to grow to $5.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.7%. The growing popularity of barbecued food is significantly contributing to the growth of the charcoal industry going forward.

Key Trends In The Charcoal Market

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the charcoal market. Major companies operating in the charcoal sector are focused on innovating new products to increase their market coverage. For instance, in March 2022, Kingsford, a US-based charcoal company introduced Signature flavors, a novel line of flavor enhancers for charcoal grills and pellets for pellet grills. Signature flavors feature charcoal briquets that come pre-seasoned with flavor enhancers to slowly release flavor as the user grills. This product introduced three new flavors namely, garlic onion paprika, basil sage thyme, and cumin chili for use in barbeques.

Overview Of The Charcoal Market

The charcoal market consists of sales of charcoal products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cooking, metallurgy, and industrial fuel. Charcoal is the impure form of graphitic carbon, obtained as a residue when carbonaceous material is partially burned, or heated with limited access to air. Charcoal is available in different forms that include coke, carbon black, and soot.

Charcoal Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, Sugar Charcoal

• By Application: Outdoor Activities, Restaurant Business, Metallurgical Fuel, Industrial Fuel, Filtration

• By Geography: The global charcoal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Namchar Pty. Ltd., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Kingsford Products Company, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, Gryfskand sp. z o.o., Matsuri International Co. Ltd

