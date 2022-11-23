Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market to Reach US$ 2.38 Billion by 2027 | Industry Size, Revenue, Forecast Report
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027; the global ultrasonic flowmeter market reached a value of US$ 1.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2027.
An ultrasonic flowmeter is used for measuring the quantity of gas or liquid that is moving through a pipe. The device is designed to measure the fluid velocity and calculate the motion of the gas or liquid using an ultrasonic transducer. The flowmeter can also measure the velocity of chemicals, molten Sulphur, gases, and cryogenic liquids. The flowmeter does not suffer mechanical wear and tear and can be used for bidirectional measurements. The ultrasonic flowmeter is largely used across the chemical, wastewater, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, mining, power generation, and paper and pulp industries.
Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Trends:
The rising demand for ultrasonic flowmeters for accurately calculating velocity and measuring fluids is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. The non-invasive nature of ultrasonic flowmeters has significantly increased their demand across several industrial verticals, which is another factor boosting the market growth. Apart from this, the development of hybrid and portable ultrasonic flowmeters and the increasing shale gas exploration activities across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Key Market Segmentation:
Based On Product Type:
Spool Peice
Insertion
Clamp-On
Others
Based On Number of Paths:
3-Path Transit Time
4- Path Transit Time
5- Path Transit Time
6 or More Path Transit Time
Based On Technology:
Transit Time - Single/Dual Path
Transit Time - Multipath
Doppler
Hybrid
Based On Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales
Independent Representatives
Distributors
Online
Based On Application:
Natural Gas
Non-Petroleum Liquid
Petroleum Liquid
Others
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
Asea Brown Boveri Ltd
Badger Meter Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Emerson Process Management
Faure Herman SA
General Electric
Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc.
Honeywell International Inc
Index Corporation
Invensys Process Systems
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Siemens AG
Teledyne Isco Inc.
Yamatake Co
Yokogawa Electric Co.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
TOC for the Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
