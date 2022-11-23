Healthcare Education Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026
Healthcare Education Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare education market is expected to grow from $77.74 billion in 2021 to $88.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare education market size is expected to grow to $132.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Rapid growth in online education is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare education market going forward.
Healthcare Education Market Trends
Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in healthcare education and are gaining popularity in the healthcare education market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as the use of virtual reality to deliver quality education in the field of healthcare.
Healthcare Education Market Overview
The healthcare education global market consists of sales of healthcare education services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to educate people about their physical, mental, and social health. Health education refers to a strategy for implementing health promotion and disease prevention programs. Healthcare education enables patients to learn and monitor their health conditions, improving patient care.
Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
By Provider: Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education Providers, OEMs or Pharmaceutical Companies, Learning Management Systems providers, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation
By Delivery Mode: Classroom Based Courses, E-Learning Solutions
By Application: Academic Education, Cardiology, Neurology, Radiology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Other applications
By End-User: Students, Physicians, Non-Physicians.
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as SAP SE, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corporation, HealthcareSource, HealthStream Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Richmond Academy of Medicine Inc, Gundersen Health System, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Olympus Corporation, PeopleFluent.
Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2022 provides in-depth healthcare education market outlook. The market report analyzes healthcare education global market overview, healthcare education market size, healthcare education market segments, healthcare education global market growth drivers, healthcare education global market growth across geographies, and healthcare education global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
