Insights Into The Global Flow Chemistry Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Flow Chemistry Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Flow Chemistry Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the flow chemistry market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The flow chemistry market is expected to grow to $2.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The increasing pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the flow chemistry market going forward.

Flow Chemistry Market Trends

The development of new procedures has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flow chemistry market. Major companies operating in the flow chemistry sector are focused on developing new procedures to sustain their position in the market.

Flow Chemistry Market Overview

The flow chemistry market consists of sales of flow chemistry systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer the possibility of using organometallic reagents with many benefits, including precise temperature control of potentially exothermic reactions and safe handling of highly reactive organometallic intermediates. Flow chemistry helps chemists have better control and safety over reaction parameters and enhances reactivity. These are also used in the production of Tamoxifen and Artemisinin chemical agents.

Flow Chemistry Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Reactor: Microreactor Systems, Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactor, Meso Reactor

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Academic and Industrial Research, Petrochemical

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AM Technology Co Ltd., CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd, Vapourtec Ltd, ThalesNano Inc, Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd, Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd, PDC Machines Inc, Parr Instrument Company, Lonza Group Ltd.

